Cloud Managed Services Market - Public Cloud holds 52% Share and Hybrid Cloud Services Growing at 11.5% CAGR to 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the cloud managed services market is poised for steady expansion as enterprises accelerate digital modernization and distributed IT operations, with the market size valued at USD 140.96 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 222.81 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period. The report highlights strong momentum across sectors embracing managed cloud migration, automation-led operations, hybrid deployments, and security management, noting that as organizations scale AI workloads, optimize multicloud estates, and strengthen resilience. The cloud managed services industry continues to play a pivotal role in supporting cost efficiency, uptime, and compliance.

Regional Outlook of the Cloud Managed Services Market

North America continues to lead the market as organizations there have long embraced cloud technologies and rely on strong partner networks to enhance automation, security, and operational efficiency. Companies across the US, Canada, and Mexico are increasingly turning to managed solutions to improve resilience and support evolving digital strategies.

Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly as digital transformation accelerates across both developed and emerging economies. Growing cloud ecosystems, rising technology adoption, and strong regional collaboration are pushing businesses to modernize their IT landscapes, strengthen hybrid setups, and support new-age workloads across industries.

Cloud Managed Services Market – Key Trends

Growing Need for Unified Cloud Management

As organizations rely on a mix of public and private cloud environments, many struggle to manage the increasing complexity on their own. Companies are frequently moving applications across platforms to boost performance and security, which in turn creates demand for specialists who can offer centralized oversight, automated operations, and better control over cloud costs. This shift is accelerating the reliance on managed service providers to streamline multi-cloud and hybrid setups.

BFSI Digital-First Mandates Intensify Outsourcing

Banks and insurance companies are increasingly positioning managed cloud services at the center of their digital-first transformation strategies, accelerating demand across the cloud managed services market. Financial institutions now rely on external cloud partners to modernize core systems, adopt generative AI, automate compliance workflows, and shorten product release cycles. Hybrid cloud models are enabling next-generation digital cores to operate alongside legacy platforms while reducing operational risk. This shift is especially pronounced in Asia-Pacific, where budgets are moving decisively toward cloud-driven modernization to elevate customer experience and strengthen regulatory readiness.

Cloud Managed Services Market – Segmentation Overview

By Service Type

Managed Infrastructure Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Security Services

Managed Application Services

Other Service Types

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-User Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cloud-managed-services-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Key Players in the Cloud Managed Services Market

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corp. (Azure Managed Services)

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Accenture plc

NTT DATA Corp.

Explore more insights on cloud managed services market competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cloud-managed-services-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

