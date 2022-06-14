Cloud Kitchen Market Strategy Data For Building The Ideal Cloud Kitchen Business Model

The Business Research Company's cloud kitchen industry analysis expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud kitchen market consists of sales of cloud kitchens by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are referred to as virtual kitchens or ghost kitchens. The cloud kitchen is a commercial kitchen that helps in providing space for food businesses including the services and facilities that are needed to prepare the menu for takeout and delivery. Cloud kitchen is specifically used for food deliveries only. The main types of cloud kitchen are independent cloud kitchen, commissary or shared kitchen, kitchen pods.

The global cloud kitchen market size is expected to grow from $52.23 billion in 2021 to $58.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The global cloud kitchen market growth is expected to reach $89.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Cloud Kitchen Market Trends

Technological advancements are a trend key trend gaining popularity in the cloud kitchen market. Technological advancements are the discovery of knowledge that helps in developing products and services using technology. For instance, in 2020, Zuul, a US-based company launched Zuul Market with multi-concept ghost kitchen technology. This service helps in bringing the orders from its restaurants to apartments complexes and office buildings in a single scheduled delivery. This is a unique service as the employees and tenants can browse the menu from Zuul restaurants and place an order before a given time.

Cloud Kitchen Industry Players and Activity

Major players in the cloud kitchen market are Kitchen United, Rebel Foods, DoorDash Kitchens, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Toast Inc, Posist Technologies, Kitopi Catering Services LLC, Farm to Fork, Xenial Inc.

In October 2021, Kitchen United, a US-based company acquired Zuul for an undisclosed amount. Zuul is a US-based company that creates services and products to help the businesses of virtual food halls. This acquisition is expected to help in strengthening the platform and support the network growth of Kitchen United in New York.

Cloud Kitchen Market Drivers

The increase in number of smartphone users, increasing demand for online food services is expected to drive the growth of the cloud kitchen market. The increasing consumer preference for online food services is due to the hectic life schedules of people and rising disposable incomes which increases the growth of the cloud kitchen. For instance, in 2021, Oberlo reported the number of global smartphone users accounted to nearly 6.4 billion, marking a 5.3% annual increase. The smartphone penetration rate in 2023 will be at nearly 53.8%. Therefore, the increasing number of smartphone users is driving the growth of the cloud kitchen market.

