Cloud ERP Market worth $172.74 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Cloud ERP Market will grow from USD 87.73 billion in 2024 to USD 172.74 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Remote accessibility in Cloud ERP enables employees to securely access business applications, data, and workflows from any location with an internet connection. This is critical for organizations with remote working policies, dispersed teams, or international operations and for smooth collaboration between departments. Cloud ERP offers real-time data synchronization, allowing workers to make informed decisions at the right time, increasing efficiency in financial management, supply chain management, and customer service. Cloud-based dashboards and mobile-friendly UIs also support increased accessibility, with users being able to monitor key metrics and perform tasks remotely. This is especially valuable in the manufacturing, retail, and logistics sectors, where real-time insights into sales, inventory, and operations are critical. Furthermore, cloud ERP vendors employ stringent security protocols for secure remote access, such as encrypted connections and multi-factor authentication. As companies adopt hybrid work structures, the need for cloud-based ERP offerings with strong remote features continues to expand.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments covered Software, Application, Vertical and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Intuit (US), Infor (US), Epicor (US), Sage Group (US), IFS (Sweden), Plex (US) and Acumatica (US).

Based on the software type, the entire suite segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The entire suite segment is expected to dominate the Cloud ERP Market during the forecast period due to its comprehensive functionality, enabling businesses to manage end-to-end operations within a unified platform. In contrast to standalone applications, full-suite cloud ERP bundles core business functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain, and customer relationship management (CRM) and has seamless data integration and real-time information. This combined approach improves operational efficiency, streamlines IT and decision-making, and is the option for large business houses and growing mid-market organizations.

Adoption is fostered by escalating demand for scalability, agility, and cost-effectiveness in cloud-enabled operations. Organizations are transitioning from conventional on-premise models to end-to-end cloud-based ERP solutions to improve flexibility and remote access. Key players, including SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft, are continuously changing their cloud ERP offerings with AI, automation, and analytics in support of business intelligence. In addition, sectors such as manufacturing, retail, and healthcare are going for full-suite ERP to simplify operations and boost compliance. As digital transformation is now a key concern for companies, the market will see increasing demand for combined cloud-based ERP solutions, thus fortifying the grip of the full-suite segment over the market.

Based on the vertical type, the IT & ITES segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The IT & ITES segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the Cloud ERP Market because it is becoming more dependent on digital transformation, automation, and data-driven decision-making. IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) companies require scalable and flexible ERP solutions to manage complex workflows, optimize resource consumption, and enhance operational efficiency. Needs for immediate access to information, seamless collaboration, and integration with upcoming technologies such as AI, IoT, and analytics are driving the shift to cloud-based ERP. Cloud ERP also offers cost-effective deployment models, reducing up-front infrastructure costs and enabling IT & ITES organizations to scale up effectively.

Growing adoption of remote working, globalization, and distributed teams also fuels cloud ERP expansion in the sector, ensuring seamless operations and greater security for data processing. Major cloud ERP vendors such as SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft are increasingly adapting their products to meet the needs of IT & ITES companies, embedding cutting-edge automation and AI-powered insights. Additionally, data security and compliance requirements necessitate organizations implementing cloud ERP solutions with strong governance features. With IT & ITES firms growing and evolving further, the need for cloud ERP solutions will continue to be a significant growth driver in the market.

Based on the applications, the inventory & order management segment is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.

The inventory & order management segment is expected to hold the second-largest market share in the Cloud ERP Market due to the rising need for real-time inventory tracking, automated stock management, and seamless order processing. Organizations from various industries, especially retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing, are adopting cloud ERP solutions to streamline supply chain operations, minimize stockouts, and enhance fulfillment efficiency. Using AI and analytics-based inventory forecasting further improves decision-making with the proper stock levels and reduced operational expenses.

Additionally, the shift toward omnichannel retailing and direct-to-consumer (DTC) models drives demand for cloud-based inventory and order management solutions that offer centralized visibility across multiple sales channels. Integrating with e-commerce platforms, warehouse management systems, and logistics companies enables businesses to automate order fulfillment and improve customer satisfaction. Cloud ERP's scalability and flexibility allow organizations of all sizes to adopt advanced inventory management tools without incurring heavy initial capital outlay. Increasing demand for automation and real-time synchronizing procurement, warehousing, and sales processes makes this segment a pivotal part of cloud ERP adoption. With businesses continually focusing on efficiency and agility, this segment will witness continued growth throughout the forecast period.

Top Key Companies in Cloud ERP Market:

Some of the cloud ERP vendors are SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Intuit (US), Infor (US), Epicor (US), Sage Group (US), IFS (Sweden), Plex (US) and Acumatica (US).

