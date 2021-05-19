Cloud Distribution Partners with Ava Security Bringing Human-Centric Cyber Security Solutions To the UK Market

Enabling VARs to offer Ava's cyber security solution for detecting, monitoring and responding to insider threats in real-time across both cyber and physical domains

READING, England, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Distribution, the 'Partner Growth' Distributor specialising in 'Cloud First' Innovative & Disruptive Cyber Security, Networking & SaaS Solutions, has recently added Ava Security to its growing portfolio of cyber-security vendors. This partnership gives VARs the opportunity to provide their customers with Ava's unique delivery of both cyber security and physical security solutions, safeguarding both people and assets with proactive video surveillance and data loss and insider protection.

"By identifying both cyber and physical security threats before they become incidents, organisations can take a more proactive security posture, and we are excited to be working with Cloud Distribution to help their partners solve these challenges for their end users," said Nick Maxwell, General Manager, Ava - UK, MEA & ANZ.

Ava's human-centric cyber security solution offers two key components:

Ava Reveal - Employs a powerful combination of policy, machine learning sensors and real-time user education to prevent IP theft and sabotage, improve cyber hygiene and accelerate threat hunting. It helps organisations detect, monitor, and respond to insider threats in real-time, protecting their users, data and reputation.

Ava Aware - This end-to-end intelligent video surveillance solution delivers proactive video security and insight, including integrated video and audio analytics uniquely powered by machine learning algorithms, additionally, it can add intelligence to existing CCTV systems. As a result, Ava Aware increases security efficiency, streamlines forensics and searches, and provides valuable operational insights and data beyond traditional surveillance systems.

"Ava Reveal not only gives our customers greater visibility of their corporate environment, but it gives them confidence too," comments Rick Gray from CyberFit. "Anytime a document is moved to an unsafe location, an employee is notified, eliminating unnecessary security fears. This ease of use is what makes it such a desirable platform for mitigating risk and keeping employees informed of all potentially harmful activity."

"For years on-site security has been nothing more than a loss prevention tool," Mark Brackley from Jade Solutions further comments, "but with the powerful edge-based processing that the Ava solution offers we are now able to augment crystal clear surveillance footage with powerful and reliable analytics that give our customers a real insight into how their stores and DCs are being used. Information such as the number of customers in-store, dwell times at displays, common routes and, in the DC, data around preventing accidents and improving processes would have previously needed completely separate hardware and software solutions. The integrated nature of this solution, we believe, will be a game changer for our industry, and we're already having some really interesting conversations with customers around how this data can be used."

"Using AI and ML to simplify processes, Ava's powerful human-centric cyber security solution is clearly a game changer in the insider threat space, as well as a huge opportunity for partners," comments Adam Davison, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloud Distribution. "We've already enabled a number of proof of concepts to end users via partners, and we're gaining incredible feedback on the offering."

Partners will immediately benefit from attractive margins and comprehensive support from Cloud Distribution's Partner Growth Services to support their go to Market.

Related Links

https://www.cloud-distribution.com



SOURCE Cloud Distribution