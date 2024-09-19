Cloud Data Giants Battle for US$225 Billion Opportunity as Manufacturers Focus on Data Management for Operational Efficiency

ABI Research launches its new Next-Generation Hybrid Cloud Solutions research service to help cloud data management providers capture billions in untapped enterprise data integration opportunities

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, cloud data management providers are gearing up for an intense battle to capture and dominate the enterprise data market, with manufacturing proving to be a significant growth opportunity. The exponential growth of cutting-edge solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Gen AI is set to generate more than US$225 billion worth of manufacturing data management opportunities worldwide. Manufacturers have challenges in implementing AI or Gen AI solutions with the availability and quality of relevant data at their disposal. This considerable gap represents a strategic opportunity for cloud data management providers to identify the glaring data disparity and provide differentiated solutions to ensure manufacturers have the right data management policy.

In response, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has just launched its Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Solutions research service to help providers attract customers by seamlessly integrating public, private, on-premises, and edge environments, addressing complex technology challenges, and enabling new applications and use cases.

"ABI Research's Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Solutions research service focuses on enabling hybrid cloud solutions providers to better attract and serve customers. The distribution of cloud processing data and workloads between public, private, on-premises, and edge environments is an important component of any robust next-generation hybrid cloud solution, says Yih-Khai Wong. "Cloud hyperscalers and technology solution providers are looking to deliver value by bridging and solving the challenges of customers needing to integrate and unify complex technology environments, enabling seamless transition between public, private, on-premises, and edge environments, and enabling the next wave of applications and use cases."

Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Solutions research service coverage areas include:

Implications of next-gen hybrid cloud solutions and key components of this new concept

The difference in workloads processed on the cloud and on-premises and when cloud data will become a necessity for enterprises

Competitive analysis of cloud hyperscalers supporting data fabric platform

Data fabric ecosystem and market trends, including key technology providers and reference use cases

Competitive analysis of enterprise data infrastructure solution providers

Forecast of data fabric Total Addressable Market (TAM), identifying strategic opportunities for cloud hyperscalers and hybrid cloud technology providers

Introduction to sovereign cloud, market landscape, and key ecosystem players

Market opportunity for sovereign cloud and areas of growth in the next 6 to 12 months

Competitive analysis of sovereign cloud providers

Hybrid cloud orchestration market landscape, enterprise use cases, and reference architecture

The rise of cloud Financial Operations (FinOps), benefits and challenges in deploying cloud FinOps, and customer use cases

Edge-to-cloud management tools, focusing on optimizing end-to-end workload processing

"AI and Gen AI have accelerated the need, and demand, for hybrid cloud solutions. In fact, hybrid cloud will become the default environment, breaking down cloud silos for ubiquitous integration. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of end market companies and hybrid cloud solution providers, ABI Research's new Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Solutions research service will be the bridge that connects these companies and providers by driving successful technology implementations and delivering proven strategies to attract and retain customers," Wong concludes.

