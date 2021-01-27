Cloud Contact Center software provider VCC Live launches series of video courses to help customer experience leaders succeed

"We have thousands of real stories showing how our organization has helped clients achieve their contact center goals. At a time when building trust and strengthening human connections are crucial business assets, we decided to freely share our expertise with the contact center community," says Szabolcs Tóth, CEO of VCC Live.

The series of online courses will be hosted by contact center industry expert, Attila Kendefi. With 20 years experience in the field, Attila has gained extensive knowledge in running a variety of outbound and inbound projects for several industries, always with a customer-centric approach.

"In the last year, we had to quickly adapt to many changes. Despite technological challenges, we saw the effort of our clients and teams to adopt work-from-home. With VCC Live Academy, we will be able to offer knowledge in an accessible way, so that contact center leaders have the tools to overcome these challenges and prepare their teams better," explains Attila Kendefi, who will also be providing consulting services.

"Contact center working environments can be unpredictable," adds Attila. "Once, I literally saved a life during a sales call, which I never thought would happen while at work. It became clear then, that acquiring the right combination of hard and soft skills is the best way to excel in customer support."

To enroll in VCC Live Academy's courses, please visit: academy.vcc.live.

About VCC Live

Founded by Szabolcs Tóth and Tamás Jalsovszky, VCC Live has consolidated its presence in Europe as a reliable business solution for companies dealing with comprehensive customer communications through a variety of channels, including phone, email, chat, and social media. Currently, the company has clients in more than 50 countries and serves over 15,000 agents. It also works with 20 international telecommunication partners.

