Cloud Computing Services Market to Reach $2 Trillion by 2032 at 18.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising demand of cloud computing services to enhance business operation and the growing usage of mobile devices are driving the growth of global market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cloud Computing Services Market by Type [Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)], Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), and End-Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the cloud computing services industry generated $398.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach at $2 trillion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rising demand of cloud computing services to enhance business operation and the growing usage of mobile devices are driving the growth of global market. However, data privacy and security concerns and costs and budget constraints hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand of cloud services in developing regions and growth in serverless computing and function-as-a-service (FaaS) create lucrative opportunities for cloud computing services during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing digitalization and work from home (WFH) policy are expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/119

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $398.9 Billion Market Size in 2032 $2 Trillion CAGR 18.1 % No. of Pages in Report 268 Segments covered Type, Enterprise Size, End-Use and Region. Drivers Rising demand of cloud computing services to enhance business operation The growing usage of mobile devices Opportunities The growth in serverless computing and function-as-a-service (FaaS) Restraints Data privacy and security concerns Costs and budget constraints

Buy this Complete Report (268 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-computing-services-market/purchase-options

The software as a service (SaaS) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the software as a service (SaaS) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-thirds of the cloud computing services market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth of web services has led to the increased use of cloud computing services. Easier administration and global access are the main drivers of the software as service in cloud computing market. However, the platform as a service (PaaS) segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 20.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth of the platform as a service is mainly due to the availability of a common platform to develop software projects. The easy access and cost benefits are driving this industry.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing of nearly two-thirds of the cloud computing services market revenue. Rise in demand of digital solution and cloud technology in large enterprises to enhance business operation. These factors further drive the demand for this segment in the global market. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the cost-efficient solutions provided by various organizations.

The BFSI segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than one-third of the cloud computing services market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for cloud computing services in BFSI sector further creates lucrative opportunities in the global market. However, the healthcare sector is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in security breaches related to medical records, life support systems, and device data in healthcare organizations is fueling the demand for cloud computing services solutions.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the cloud computing services market revenue. The increasing investment of businesses and government bodies in advanced technologies such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, and IoT to improve customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of the cloud computing services market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology which are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/119

Leading Market Players: -

Microsoft Corporation

Google, LLC

VMware, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Alibaba Cloud

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce, Inc.

Atos Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the cloud computing services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Virtual Event Platforms Market Expected to Reach $83.8 Billion by 2032

Linux Operating System Market Expected to Reach $24.3 Billion by 2032

Online Recruitment Software Market Size is Expected to Reach $4 Billion by 2032

Video On Demand Market Size is Expected to Reach $387.5 Billion by 2032

Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size is Expected to Reach $65.8 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg