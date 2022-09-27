Cloud Communication Platform Market Projection by Key Players, Demand, Segmentation, Key Trends, opportunities and market is Expected to Touch USD 31.24 Billion by 2029

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research published latest Global Cloud Communication Platform Market study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Cloud Communication Platform is the finest market research report which is the result of proficient team and their potential capabilities. The Cloud Communication Platform report is generated with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations which is conducted through social and opinion research. It highlights public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analysing market information about Cloud Communication Platform industry. The quality of Cloud Communication Platform market research report is at par which gains customer confidence and trust. Thus, the Cloud Communication Platform report presents an in-depth market analysis to prosper in this competitive environment

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cloud communication platform market was valued at USD 4.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 31.24 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 27.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Cloud communication is a data and voice transmission device that is Internet-based and encourages people to use any device, not just an on-site computer. The cloud connectivity framework provides developers with the personalised application software interface to determine how their product communicates with video, SMS, speech and authentication functionality.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already cast a shadow on several industries, except a few, such as the cloud communication platform market. During this crisis, there has been a notable increase in technologies such as zoom, desktop support, security, mobile devices, VPN networking, virtualization infrastructure, collaboration tools, and work-from-home infrastructure, which has fuelled demand for cloud communication services

Opportunity

Growth in the business process outsourcing sector and increased demand for flexibility and scalability among enterprises will create enormous opportunities for the cloud communication platform market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the Cloud Communication Platform market are

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc., (U.S.)

NTT DATA Corporation ( Japan )

) DXC Technology Company (U.S.)

VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY (U.S.)

Informatica (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Siemens ( Germany )

) ANSYS, Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE ( Germany )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) NetApp (U.S.)

Atos SE (U.S.)

Fujitsu ( Japan )

) CenturyLink (U.S)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

Google LLC (U.S.)

Atos SE ( France )

( ) KELLTON TECH ( India )

Recent Development

In August 2021, 8x8, Inc. will sign a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services to the technology industry. 8x8 will provide 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) to SYNNEX's partner community of traditional value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and system integrators under the terms of the agreement.

In June 2021, Avaya and RingCentral Inc. launched a slew of new capabilities for the Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution including many Avaya device-specific enhancements that enable easy migration, additional video, and other expansion features.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Cloud Communication Platform Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Cloud Communication Platform Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Segmentation Covered: Cloud Communication Platform Market

By Solution

Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS)

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC)

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Application Programming Interface (API)

Reporting and Analytics

By Services

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Service

By Deployment type

Private cloud services

Hybrid cloud services

By Organization size

Small and medium sized enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government

IT Enabled Services and Telecommunication

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Education

Cloud Communication Platform Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the cloud communication platform market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will continue to lead the market over the forecast period. Increasing popularity as it provides flexible work options, rising adoption in large, mid, and small enterprises, the presence of notable players, the availability of various cloud-based service providers, and rising cloud-based service adoption are all contributing to the region's global communication platform market growth.

Europe is set to grow at the highest growth rate of the global cloud communication platform market Increasing R&D contributions, growing adoption in the BFSI sector, product differentiation among telecommunication service providers, and competitive pricing are all contributing to the region's global cloud communication platform market size

Cloud Communication Platform Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cloud Communication Platform market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities. Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Personal Care Ingredients

CLOUD COMMUNICATION PLATFORM CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

