Cloud-based Enterprise Imaging to Help Expedite Healthcare Providers' Journey of Enabling Better Care

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the shift toward value-based care, provider M&A and consolidation, data expansion, and analytics innovations, healthcare providers are accelerating their digital transformation for greater efficiency, automation and access across clinical and non-clinical functions. Medical imaging has been challenged to adapt due to its reliance on a traditional multi-vendor environment with inherent workflow, throughput, and turnaround time (TAT) issues. Provider organizations are looking to remove some of the roadblocks to greater efficiencies, remote access and mobility by migrating their on-premise systems to the cloud.

Frost & Sullivan's latest executive brief, Empowering Healthcare with a Cloud-based Enterprise Imaging Strategy , analyzes the current provider pain points in the medical imaging informatics market and recommends ways to better address market demands in medical imaging. It explores the business advantages of leveraging a cloud-based enterprise imaging strategy.

"Cloud-based enterprise imaging provides an integrated, agile and secure approach to infrastructure, addressing transformative changes going on in the market," explained Daniel Ruppar, Healthcare & Life Sciences | Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "A cloud-based enterprise imaging solution is also the best way to address 360-degree longitudinal patient data and leverage analytics along with AI/ML capabilities for more informed decision-making."

"Our focus at Change Healthcare is to enable physicians and providers with cloud-based solutions that help advance care through simple, efficient, and non-disruptive experience," noted Tracy Byers, SVP & GM, Enterprise Imaging at Change Healthcare. "The cloud-native Enterprise Imaging Network™ (EIN) solution empowers outcomes-focused, sustainable healthcare, helping drive a volume-to-value transformation for providers. As a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, its fully managed services help healthcare organizations cost-effectively optimize their imaging services without compromising on what matters most – providing high-quality patient care."

Overall, cloud-based enterprise imaging solutions can deliver benefits such as:

Universal imaging : Image-enabling the enterprise through enterprise image sharing, viewing and collaborative tools

: Image-enabling the enterprise through enterprise image sharing, viewing and collaborative tools Workflow optimization : Leverage unified vendor-neutral archive (VNA) strategy to break down organizational silos

: Leverage unified vendor-neutral archive (VNA) strategy to break down organizational silos Standardization : Standardize imaging workflow and streamline multi-ology image management

: Standardize imaging workflow and streamline multi-ology image management Costs : Improved total cost of ownership (TCO) and expenditure visualization

: Improved total cost of ownership (TCO) and expenditure visualization Security and availability : High availability and disaster recovery, cybersecurity and data compliance monitoring

: High availability and disaster recovery, cybersecurity and data compliance monitoring Mobility: Improved access, remote and mobile needs of users, including zero-footprint universal viewers

