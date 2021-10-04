Cloud Advertising Market worth $6.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Cloud Advertising Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application (Customer Management, Campaign Management), Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical (Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global cloud advertising size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period, to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.7 billion in 2021.

Cloud-based advertising services that assist at various stages of an advertisement, from selecting an advertisement to determining the price when the advertisement is about to reach the end user, can be referred to as cloud advertising. Cloud advertising facilitates cloud-based advertising for different regions during different stages of online advertising. It provides different tools and services pertaining to different segments, such as business-to-business and business-to-consumer. The Cloud Advertising Market offers integrated solutions and services for digital advertising. The increasing awareness and adoption of the cloud and the rapid increase in the number of internet users fuel the demand for cloud advertising.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Advertising Market"

229 – Tables

56 – Figures

245 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44850801

The Cloud Advertising Market is booming, and cloud advertising solutions are being adopted by various end users for numerous applications. These solutions are witnessing massive adoption trends among large enterprises and SMEs. The Cloud Advertising Market has been segmented, by organization size, into large enterprises and SMEs. The organization size section has been segmented based on the total number of employees in an organization. Both large enterprises and SMEs are adopting cloud-based data warehouse solutions across the world, owing to the growth of big data across all industries.

The Cloud Advertising Market is highly competitive due to the presence of many market players, including a majority of top-tier and mid-tier companies. The rising need for managing the customer journey and autonomously optimizing marketing campaigns has played a major role in the adoption of cloud advertising and services across verticals, such as retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, travel and hospitality, education, and BFSI. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud advertising by SMEs has led to a growth in demand for content management, customer data management, and analytics. The Cloud Advertising Market has been segmented into platforms and services. The services segment has been sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been further sub-segmented into consulting, system integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.

In recent years, cloud advertising has found a potential place in various industrial applications, such as dynamic advertisement insertion, targeted marketing, and faster data-to-decision time. Cloud advertising has various applications such as campaign management, customer management, real-time engagement, analytics and insights, and experience management. The applications of cloud advertising solutions are expected to grow as enterprises are planning to leverage data and gain a competitive advantage and improve operational excellence. The campaign management application is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021, while the market for real-time engagement is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by increasing adoption of cloud services

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns were imposed in different regions of the world, and people were forced to stay at home. This led to an increase in demand for cloud services as people were working from home. This scenario also acted as a catalyst for the growth of cloud advertising as the industry faced new changes in terms of digital advertising. Digital advertising has gained a lot of traction in the past few years as the demand for digital media surged constantly. This surge in digital media consumption created new opportunities for end users to generate more revenue via cloud advertising. This advancement in the digital advertising space creates new opportunities for cloud advertising.

Better Return on Investment (RoI) and cost optimization

Cloud advertising vendors provide products and services that can help SMEs and large enterprises to target the most suitable audience according to their tastes and preferences. By targeting the most suitable audience, end users can improve their RoI compared to traditional advertising and can optimize their costs in the same budget. Targeting the exact audience looking for their products and services can also help SMEs to increase their revenue as there would be better chances of conversion. Cloud advertising products and services are gaining more traction from SMEs as they help generate more revenue with a better return on investment. This is further expected to drive the demand for cloud advertising.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=44850801

North America to dominate the global Cloud Advertising Market in 2021

North America is expected to hold the largest market size, as cloud marketing technology has already penetrated in the region. It constitutes developed economies: the US and Canada. The early adoption of digital marketing, the presence of top players, and globalization of cloud services in North America are expected to drive the Cloud Advertising Market. Enterprises in the region are investing heavily in digital marketing initiatives and improving customer experience. In North America, the percentage of social media users, smartphone users, and ad spending is exceptionally high compared to other regions. The penetration of mobile devices in the US is more than 90%, followed by Canada. It provides marketers with a strong channel to target potential customers. Verticals, including consumer goods and retail, and media and entertainment, are expected to invest in cloud marketing technology. The growing demand for personalized content and experience would further drive the adoption in North America.

The rising adoption of big data-related technologies and private cloud adoption is said to have historically driven the overall growth of the Cloud Advertising Market in this region. Factors such as the emergence of AI technology and ML, the rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the increasing number of business applications further fuel the growth of the Cloud Advertising Market in North America. The US and Canada are the major countries that contribute to the growth of the Cloud Advertising Market in North America. The US has witnessed rapid adoption of digitalization technologies and high levels of consumer usage compared to other developed regions.

Key Players:

The Cloud Advertising Market is dominated by companies such as Adobe (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Google (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Acquia (US), Demandbase (US), Experian (US), Kubient (US), FICO (US), HubSpot (US), Imagine Communications (US), InMobi (India), Marin Software (US), Sitecore (US), MediaMath (US), Nielsen (US), PEGA (US), and Sailthru (US). These vendors have a large customer base and strong geographic footprint along with organized distribution channels, which helps them to increase revenues.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Cloud Computing Market Research Reports& Consulting

Related Reports:

Mobile Marketing Market by Component (Platform and Services), Channel, Organization Size (SMES and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Retail and Ecommerce, Travel and Logistics, Automotive, and Telecom and IT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Type (Platform and Services), Marketing Function (Advertising, Designing, Sales Channel, Branding, and Communications), Deployment Mode (Private Cloud and Public Cloud), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cloud-advertising-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cloud-advertising.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets