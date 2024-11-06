Closer Than Ever: Get Immersed in Yadea's Electric Universe at EICMA

MILAN, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585.HK), a global leader in electric two-wheelers, has shined to EICMA for its 7th appearance, unveiling a range of electric mobility designed for the European market. The highlight of Yadea's booth includes the flagship crossover electric motorcycle, Yadea Kemper, alongside the popular Yadea Keeness, Fierider, Voltguard, and GFX models.

Yadea EICMA Booth Overview Yadea Fierider Test Ride at EICMA

Media and visitors were drawn to Yadea's booth, positive to consult and explore the latest models on display. Beyond the booth, Yadea's outdoor test ride area also drew large crowds, as enthusiasts eagerly took the opportunity to experience the models firsthand. With a lively atmosphere, riders and media alike praised the motorcycles' smooth handling and dynamic performance, giving Yadea's line-up a strong vote of confidence on the ground.

At the forefront of Yadea's display, the Yadea Keeness boasts dynamic handling and smooth acceleration, reaching 100 km/h with ease. Its 11 kW peak power motor and IPX7 waterproof rating make it an ideal choice for riders seeking performance in all weather conditions.

The Yadea Fierider stood out for its cutting-edge design and powerful on-road performance. Sporting an 11 kW peak power motor, the Fierider rockets from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, delivering a smooth yet thrilling ride. Starting at €5,995, this model includes a 72 V 27Ah dual lithium battery that offers a range of up to 148 km, making it perfect for commute rides. The model's 7-inch dashboard and smartphone integration elevate the riding experience, delivering advanced functionality with style.

Practicality and comfort converge in the Yadea Voltguard, which starts at €5,500. Designed with versatility in mind, Voltguard features a sporty design that's ideal for carrying passengers or cargo, with a top speed of 80 km/h, a 150 kg load capacity, and a spacious 20 L under-seat storage.

Meanwhile, the Yadea GFX, available at €1,799, brings a youthful, fun design to urban commuting. It features a removable lithium battery for easy charging, ergonomic seating, and a precise BMS system to manage range, making it perfect for city riders. With the Yadea GFX, Voltguard, and Fierider models now available in Europe and the Keeness set to launch in Spring 2025.

Yadea's impressive display at EICMA 2024 highlights its dedication to delivering high-quality electric mobility solutions tailored for European riders. With high-quality models like the Yadea Keeness, Fierider, Voltguard, and GFX—all EEC-certified to ensure high standards and quality—the brand continues to solidify its presence in the European market. With demand for sustainable and innovative transportation on the rise, Yadea's products and technology are well-positioned to lead the shift towards greener mobility on a global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550057/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550056/image_2.jpg