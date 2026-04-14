Clodura.AI Launches Atlas, an AI-Native SDR that Replaces the Fragmented Outbound Stack

Powered by continuously refreshed verified data across 600M+ contacts, Atlas unifies data, intelligence, and execution — delivering 8X industry reply rates and 40%+ open rates

PUNE, India, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The average sales rep manages more than six tools to run a single outbound sequence — and according to HubSpot, sellers overwhelmed by their tech stack are 43% less likely to hit quota. Clodura.AI today launched Atlas, an AI-native SDR that replaces that model by running inside a single unified platform, now available to 73,000+ sales professionals globally.

Clodura.AI Launches Atlas

Despite significant AI investment, outbound execution has not improved at the structural level. Most AI solutions operate as overlays on the same broken architecture, generating template-based outreach on static or rented data. The stack underneath remained disconnected — and industry reply rates still sit at 0.5%.

Atlas was built to replace that model entirely. Sales teams run the complete outbound workflow — account identification, prospect research, original email generation, cadence structure, and campaign launch — inside one system, powered by live verified intelligence across 600M+ contacts and companies. Every prospect is researched individually. Every email is original. Every campaign is pre-tested across 250,000+ inboxes before a single real email sends, achieving 95% Primary inbox placement. Every sequence is reviewed by a human before going live.

Atlas campaigns deliver open rates above 40% and reply rates above 4% — against an industry average of below 10% and 0.5% respectively. An 8X improvement in the metric that matters most.

For Kapil Khangaonkar, who built Clodura.AI's intelligence infrastructure over a decade before adding the AI execution layer, the results validate a single thesis: that the verified data foundation underneath — not the AI model on top — is what determines whether outbound works.

Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder and CEO of Clodura.AI, said, "Most AI SDR products generate template variations on top of limited or rented data, sitting on the same architecture that has always existed. Atlas replaces that model. It runs on live intelligence across hundreds of millions of verified contacts, executes the full outbound workflow in one system, and grounds every message in real context. That is what the results reflect."

ABOUT CLODURA.AI

Clodura.AI is a GenAI-powered Go-to-Market platform, with a database of 600M+ verified contacts. The platform unifies data, intelligence, execution, verification, and deliverability into a single system. Atlas is available now at https://www.clodura.ai/atlas/.

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