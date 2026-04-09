Clivet Sets Out Sustainability Roadmap Ahead of New EU Building Rules Coming into Effect

LONDON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With new European building regulations coming into force, Italian HVAC manufacturer Clivet is already ahead of the curve with technology designed to help Europe accelerate toward zero-emission buildings.

Across Q2 2026, all new homes and major renovations across the EU must include Building Automation and Control Systems (BACS), intelligent technology that monitors and manages energy use in real time. While many manufacturers offer only basic remote control apps, Clivet has complete BACS systems ready for every type of residential building.

The company plans to leverage its industry-leading technology through an ambitious 2026 agenda. Three priorities define the roadmap:

NATURAL REFRIGERANTS IN PRODUCTION NOW

While many manufacturers are still planning their transition to low-impact refrigerants, Clivet's systems are already in the market. The company's EDGE PRO heat pumps use R-290 (propane), a natural refrigerant with a Global Warming Potential of just 3, a fraction of the hundreds or thousands typical of conventional refrigerants.

The EDGE PRO range (winner of both the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award 2025) operates reliably in temperatures down to -25°C and heats water to 80°C, making it suitable for both new builds and older homes with existing radiators. The systems have proven particularly effective as direct replacements for aging gas boilers.

Clivet's FULLNESS system takes a different approach. This all-in-one solution uses R-454C refrigerant (Global Warming Potential below 150) and combines heating, cooling, hot water, and air purification in a single indoor unit with no outdoor component.

BUILDING AUTOMATION: WHERE COMPLIANCE MEETS REAL SAVINGS

Beyond products, Clivet's differentiator is building automation. Research shows properly implemented BACS systems can slash building energy consumption by up to 42% through automatic optimization of energy generation, distribution and use.

"Clivet supplies both the air conditioning equipment and the proprietary BACS systems that comply with regulations," said Luca Micheletto, who heads Clivet's Digital Solutions business. "While other manufacturers only offer remote control apps that don't meet BACS requirements, we deliver complete, integrated solutions."

The company offers three BACS platforms: CONTROL4NRG for single-family homes, INTELLIPLANT for apartment buildings with water-based systems, and INTELLIAIR for air-based systems. All three are fully compliant with the regulations.

COMPLETE SYSTEM INTEGRATION

Clivet's BACS technology sits within a broader ecosystem approach. The company's "Clivet Smart Living" system packages heat pumps, air purification, energy storage, and intelligent controls as components designed to work together seamlessly.

Take the ELFOFRESH EVO air system. It handles up to 85% of a home's heating and cooling requirements while filtering 90% of harmful PM1 particles. The electronic filtration captures pollutants including pollen, dust, mould, viruses and bacteria.

Other recent launches include Hydro-Split systems that require no F-gas licence for installation, widening the pool of qualified installers, and AQUA F heat pump water heaters with electronic anode technology that cuts maintenance and extends product lifespan.

"Heat pumps are the only viable route to decarbonisation," said Andy Taylor , General manger Clivet UK. "Clivet has always believed in the potential of these solutions, which is why we pay attention to every market requirement and constantly update our product catalogue."

POSITIONING FOR EUROPE'S ENERGY TRANSITION

While Europe's regulatory landscape pushes the industry toward sustainability, Clivet's 2026 roadmap demonstrates the company is already there with natural refrigerants in production, complete BACS compliance across its range, and integrated systems designed for the zero-emission buildings Europe demands. As regulations come into force this year, Clivet's early investment in sustainable technology positions it to lead rather than follow.

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