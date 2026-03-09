Clio Introduces Clio Operate, Formerly ShareDo

Formerly known as ShareDo, Clio Operate is Clio's platform for large law firms navigating complex, multi-practice work and seeking greater speed, control, and room to grow.

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clio , the global leader in legal AI, today announced Clio Operate, marking a major step in its expansion into the large law firm market. Previously known as ShareDo and acquired by Clio in March 2025, Clio Operate represents the next phase of that platform's development, bringing its established complex workflow capabilities under the Clio banner.

Designed for large and mid-sized law firms operating across jurisdictions, practice areas, and increasingly sophisticated service models, Clio Operate connects the tools firms already rely on into one secure, centralized platform.Clio, the global leader in legal AI, today announced the rebranding of ShareDo to Clio Operate. The new identity was unveiled at the British Legal Tech Forum, marking a significant step in Clio's continued expansion into the large law segment.

The Evolution from ShareDo to Clio Operate

In the UK, EMEA, and APAC, ShareDo has built a strong reputation in complex case management. As Clio Operate, the platform enters its next chapter with expanded global backing and a sharper focus: providing large firms with a scalable operational foundation designed for growth, adaptability, and control.

The launch marks an important step in Clio's continued investment in Clio for Enterprise, a dedicated business unit focused on building products, infrastructure, and expertise for firms with hundreds or thousands of users.

"Large law firms are redefining how they operate, scale, and deliver value," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "Clio Operate is purpose-built to support that ambition. It provides the intelligent connective layer firms need to unify their systems, unlock institutional capacity, and launch new service models with confidence. This is about giving leadership teams the control and agility required to compete and grow in today's market."

A Proven Platform for Complex Legal Operations

Clio Operate integrates with the technology firms already rely on, aligning practice management, document management, and client systems into a cohesive operating environment. Rather than replacing what works, it enhances coordination across the firm, allowing leadership to design processes deliberately, automate repeatable work, and maintain visibility across matters and teams.

The operational impact is significant. Firms using Clio Operate have reduced case lifecycles by up to 40 percent, accelerated matter creation by 80 percent, and increased fee-earner capacity by 30 percent. These outcomes enable firms to expand throughput, improve responsiveness, and unlock institutional capacity without proportional increases in headcount.

Enabling Strategic Growth for Large Law Firms

Beyond operational efficiency, Clio Operate supports strategic growth. Its No-Code capabilities allow firms to structure and launch new service lines efficiently, while its inheritance-based architecture ensures operational consistency as firms expand across jurisdictions, practice areas, or thousands of matter types.

Governance is embedded at the core of the platform. With security barriers and ethical walls that protect sensitive data at the firm, team, and matter level, Clio Operate provides the controls required to adopt advanced technologies, including AI, within clearly defined risk parameters.

Ben Nicholson, General Manager, Enterprise UK at Clio , continues to lead the platform's evolution.

"We are exceptionally proud of the foundation we built with ShareDo," said Nicholson. "As Clio Operate, we now have the scale and resources to accelerate innovation while preserving the configurability and control our customers rely on. Our focus remains on helping large firms operate with clarity and confidence as they grow."

Clio Operate is now available to large and mid-sized law firms across North America, the UK, EMEA, and APAC. Attendees can experience the platform at the British Legal Tech Forum in London, on March 10, 2026.

For more information, visit clio.com/uk/enterprise/operate .

About Clio

Clio, the global leader in legal AI technology, equips large law firms and corporate legal departments with technology built for the scale and pace of modern legal work. Anchored by Clio Operate and Vincent by Clio, this suite of solutions deliver powerful work management and trusted legal intelligence that support a wide range of workflows and practice-area requirements within the world's largest firms. Trusted by eight of the ten largest global law firms as well as many Am Law 200 and Fortune 500 organizations, Clio gives legal teams the infrastructure required to build a technological foundation for success in the next era of legal service delivery.

