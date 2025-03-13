Clio Accelerates Global Expansion with Strategic Acquisition of ShareDo, Enters Enterprise Legal Market

Clio, a global leader in cloud-based legal technology, has acquired ShareDo, a UK-based provider of cloud-based enterprise software for large law firms

Clio plans to build on ShareDo's strong track record of best in class technology for large law firms, driving product innovation and international expansion in the large firm legaltech sector

With this acquisition, Clio now offers a fully comprehensive solution for law firms of all sizes

DUBLIN, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clio , the global leader in cloud-based legal technology, announced the strategic acquisition of ShareDo, a cutting-edge adaptive work management platform, trusted by the world's largest law firms. Building on Clio's steady momentum upmarket as a leading provider to mid-market law firms, this acquisition further expands its global footprint and underscores the ripe opportunity for innovation within this large and underserved segment of the legal industry.

Clio + ShareDo Meta Image Clio Logo

Headquartered in Manchester, UK, ShareDo produces case and matter management software designed to streamline work processes, enhance efficiency, and maximise profitability for mid to large firms. Founded in 2011, it serves many of the world's top global firms, including dozens of the largest law firms in the UK and a growing base in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It enables firms to fully customize their system to match their unique firm needs, while centralizing operations on a unified platform.

Clio is doubling down on its mission to transform the legal experience for all, with a focus on delivering advanced, flexible, and secure technology for large law firms now, and in the future. An established category leader in cloud-based practice management for solo, small, and mid-sized law firms, Clio unlocks new market potential with this acquisition to serve firms of all sizes. The company plans to accelerate ShareDo's expansion in the UK and priority international markets, including the United States, in the coming year.

"ShareDo has built a powerhouse, proving that large firms are hungry for smarter, faster, and more flexible technology. With Clio's industry-leading platform and expertise, we're scaling that success even further—delivering the innovation and efficiency these firms demand," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "We've spent years expanding upmarket, transforming how law firms operate across countries, practice areas, and sizes. But this acquisition is about more than expanding into a new segment; we're driving a fundamental shift in how the entire legal industry operates. The large law firm market is on the brink of a major shift, and this acquisition cements our role in leading that change."

ShareDo's CEO and Founder, Ben Nicholson, will take the position of General Manager, ShareDo, ensuring continuity and expansion of services for customers and prospects.

Commenting on the successful acquisition and his new role, Benjamin Nicholson, Clio's new GM, ShareDo said: "Clio's acquisition is a powerful validation of our business and the significant opportunities for market and product expansion ahead. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished at ShareDo as a team and couldn't be more excited to take this to the next level with a partner such as Clio. With the backing of such a dynamic customer-obsessed global company I believe we can revolutionise the way in which large law firms leverage cloud technology for the good of all."

As Clio and ShareDo move forward together, their focus remains on providing superior quality solutions, expert consultation, and exceptional client service. The acquisition will present customers and partners with even greater value and a more extensive range of solutions to meet their ever-changing needs.

For more information about the acquisition and to learn more about future product availability, please visit clio.com/enterprise .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640655/Clio_Clio_Accelerates_Global_Expansion_with_Strategic_Acquisitio.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640654/Clio_Clio_Accelerates_Global_Expansion_with_Strategic_Acquisitio.jpg