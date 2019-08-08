Clinique and Qubit Awarded Win for Best Ecommerce Experience in Beauty at Glossy Awards Europe

The Glossy Awards Europe recognize the companies transforming the European fashion and beauty industries

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubit , the leading marketing personalization technology provider, and Clinique, the global beauty brand, were awarded Best Ecommerce Experience at the inaugural Glossy Awards Europe . Founded in New York in 1968, Clinique has been providing its customers with the safest, highest-quality beauty and skincare products for more than 50 years. Clinique, an Estee Lauder Companies' brand, has over 22,000 customer consultants worldwide, and a product purchased every five seconds.

"Clinique is a brand that always has the customers at the heart of everything we do," said Anouska Moller-Butcher, head of ecommerce at Clinique. "Personalization therefore, is a key focus for us as we strive to create the best user experience possible for our consumers. Qubit brings together technology with expertise so that our team can continue to meet shifting expectations."

The accolade represents the brand's focus on bringing the bespoke experience customers have in-store, online. Central to that strategy has been personalization , and the partnership with Qubit, which has enabled Clinique to meet customer's needs at all the different touchpoints in the online user journey.

Experiences that the brand has deployed include:

a 'skin quiz', asking each visitor to highlight their primary skin concern, with the answer dictating a personalized user journey in the same session





in the same session a personalized replenishment experience prompting customers to purchase products again by matching transaction history with the lifetime of a product





experience prompting customers to purchase products again by matching transaction history with the lifetime of a product experiences associated with the newly launched loyalty program, with specific personalizations created for Smart, Brilliant or Genius customers

"Through personalization, Clinique is building relationships with millions of discerning customers each year," said Graham Cooke, CEO, Qubit. "The team is curating unique and industry-leading online experiences with this Glossy Award a validation of that. We're delighted to be enabling Clinique in this way and look forward to continuing this award-winning partnership."

