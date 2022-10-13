Clinical Trials Market Worth USD 83.5 Billion with CAGR of 5.4% to 2030 | TMR Study

The high prevalence of chronic illnesses as well as the rise in their incidence rate is estimated to raise need for clinical trials

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses are increasing their R&D efforts, which is estimated to assist the global market thrive

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2030, the clinical trials market size is likely to surpass value of US$ 83.5 Bn. According clinical trials market analysis, in 2019, the global clinical trials market was worth more than US$ 46.7 Bn. As per clinical trials market data, the global market is expected to develop at 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The high prevalence as well as rising occurrence of chronic illnesses, along with the expansion of R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global clinical trials market in the forthcoming years.

Globally, the main causes of disability and death are chronic diseases including neurological disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, chronic kidney diseases, cancer, cardiac strokes, and diabetes. Researchers now face new obstacles and possibilities due to development and spread of several infectious and chronic illnesses. These diseases require timely detection, prevention, as well as treatment, which calls for the development of novel diagnostic tools, medications, tests, and vaccinations.

In order to meet the unmet demands in the healthcare sector, clinical research institutions, biotechnology businesses, and diagnostic laboratories are working to create newer diagnostic tests. This is also anticipated to emerge as one of the key clinical trials market trends. The bulk and research rigor of the biopharmaceutical industry, which contributes toward close to 85% of total expenditures, are the primary drivers of the life science industry's R&D investment.

Global Clinical Trials Market: Key Competitors

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Parexel International Corporation

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

IQVIA, Inc.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Global Clinical Trials Market: Segmentation

Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Study Design

Interventional Trials

Observational Trials

Expanded Access Trials

Indication

Autoimmune/Inflammation

Pain Management

Cardiovascular

CNS Condition

Oncology

Diabetes

Obesity

Other

