Clinical Trial Industry Veteran Paul Malan Joins Bioforum as Vice President of Biostatistics

NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioforum, a data-focused contract research organization (CRO) serving life sciences organizations worldwide, today announced that Paul Malan has joined the company as Vice President of Biostatistics. In this new role, Malan will drive the global expansion of Bioforum's biostatistics capabilities as well as the company's functional service provider (FSP) division, designed to provide flexible, scalable partnership support to clinical trial sponsors of all sizes, with a key focus on small-to-midsize life sciences organizations and innovative startups.

Malan, who brings more than 17 years of experience to Bioforum, will lead a global team responsible for the statistical aspects of planning and executing clinical trials, including study design, statistical analysis and reporting. He joins Bioforum from IQVIA, where he began his career as a statistician in 2003. Over the years, Malan held roles of increasing responsibility at IQVIA, moving up the ranks to serve as Country Manager for the IQVIA Biostatistics and Statistical Programmer groups in South Africa. In addition, Malan led a major FSP program for IQVIA, overseeing the work of more than 235 biostatisticians and statistical programmers dedicated to a large, multinational pharmaceutical company.

"Paul's guidance will help ensure our success designing and executing innovative strategies for our clients' novel clinical trials, as we continue to expand in the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, South Africa and Israel," said Amir Malka, Bioforum's Co-Founder and President. "We feel fortunate to have Paul on board, working closely with sponsors, regulators and other stakeholders across the global ecosystem to maximize the success of vital research studies that have the potential to bring needed new therapies to patients."

A member of the South African Statistical Association, Malan holds a master's degree in statistics from the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein, South Africa. He has extensive experience in phase I – IV clinical trials, mapping and implementing data standards established by the Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC), and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) guidelines.

"It's a thrill to join Bioforum at this exciting growth stage and have the opportunity to contribute to enriching the company's unique value proposition," Malan added. "I'm honored to be working alongside such a skilled and passionate team as we build a world-class biometrics and data analytics organization that will leverage statistical knowledge and technology to provide quality expertise and services to our clients and partners around the world."

