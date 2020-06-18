Clinical Nutrition Market to Reach $55.25 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and increase in R&D investments by governments in the healthcare sector drive the growth of the global clinical nutrition market

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Clinical Nutrition Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, and Parenteral), Application (Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, and Others), and End User (Pediatric, Adults, and Geriatric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global clinical nutrition industry generated $31.35 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $55.25 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in number of patients utilizing advanced clinical nutritional products, and increase in R&D investments by governments in the healthcare sector drive the growth of the global clinical nutrition market. However, lack of awareness and strict regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in clinical nutrition and untapped potential in emerging countries offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/861

COVID-19 Scenario:

The governing authorities such as WHO, ESPEN, ASPEN , and others have released guidelines regarding nutritional assessment and screening of hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

, and others have released guidelines regarding nutritional assessment and screening of hospitalized Covid-19 patients. Nutrition therapy based on guidelines and recommendations by authorities has been carried out for all the patients. It involves determining the requirement of water, protein, and energy for the individuals and providing them in required quantities to ensure nutritional adequacy.

The oral segment to maintain its lead position by 2026

Based on route of administration, the oral segment contributed to nearly half of the total share of the global clinical nutrition market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to its widespread usage in patients as it offers ease in intake and convenience for treatment of several diseases. The report also offers a detailed analysis of segments including enteral and parenteral.

The cancer segment to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on application, the cancer segment held the largest market share with nearly one-third of the global clinical nutrition market share in 2018, and would continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to the need to fulfill nutritional deficiency occurring in patients from various treatments such as hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplant. The research also discusses segments including neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, and others.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/861

North America to maintain its highest revenue contribution throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total share of the global clinical nutrition market, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of chronic disease including coronary artery disease, diabetes, ischemic stroke, and few cancer indications in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in metabolic disorders and rise in patient awareness regarding adoption of clinical nutrition products.

Leading market players

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Danone Nutricia

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Perrigo Company Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Nestlé S.A

Lonza Ltd.

Hero Nutritionals Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Blood Bank Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Anti-Viral Therapies Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research