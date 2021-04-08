Clinical Nutrition Market Size to Reach USD 55,250.30 Million by 2026 at a CAGR Of 5.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinical Nutrition Market is segmented by Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, and Parenteral), Application (Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, and Others), and End User (Pediatric, Adults, and Geriatric). This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2019 to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Nutrition Category.

The Clinical Nutrition Market size valued at USD 31,357.80 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 55,250.30 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026

Major factors driving the growth of clinical nutrition market size are:

Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders and rise in the number of patients using the advanced clinical nutritional product.

Rise in R&D investments by the government in healthcare.

Growing worry of malnutrition in pediatric patients is a major driver for the growth of the clinical nutrition market for the pediatric segment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET SIZE

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer is expected to drive the growth of clinical nutrition market size. Clinical nutrition helps deliver essential nutrients such as minerals, proteins, and vitamins to the patients suffering from the chronic disorder and plays a major role in their recovery.

Several government programs have been regulated in developing countries to reduce childhood malnutrition. There is also a robust requirement for milk-based infant nutrition formulae and the prominent presence of a malnourished child population in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific and Africa. Thus the emergence of favorable reimbursement policies in these countries is another factor expected to drive the growth of clinical nutrition market size.

Furthermore, clinical nutrition also plays a major role in a variety of acute care settings, including cardiac rehabilitation, renal dialysis, diabetes, pediatrics, nutrition support, cancer, trauma, and wellness center-based intervention services. This, in turn, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

However, the clinical nutrition market's growth is hampered by a lack of knowledge and strict regulations.

CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on Administration type, In 2018, the oral category had the largest share, and this is projected to continue the trend during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to its widespread use by patients due to its ease of use and availability for a variety of diseases.

Based on the application segment, the cancer segment cancer is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to dietary deficiency caused by multiple cancer therapies such as chemotherapy, hormone therapy, radiation therapy, surgery, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplantation.

By end-user segment, the pediatric segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growing concern about malnutrition in pediatric patients worldwide is expected to be a major driver of the pediatric segment's growth in the clinical nutrition market.

Based on region, North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global clinical nutrition market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Dominance of the North American region is due to the upsurge in the number of chronic diseases such as coronary artery disease, ischemic stroke, diabetes, few cancer indications, and an increase in the region's geriatric population. Furthermore, the US government's initiative to encourage full nutrition treatment for cancer patients is expected to further fuel the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Route Of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

By Application

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By End User

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Spain



Italy



UK



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



India



China



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

Key players operating in the global clinical nutrition market, which include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone Nutricia, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Perrigo Company Plc, Pfizer Inc., Nestlé S.A, Lonza Ltd., and Hero Nutritionals Inc.

