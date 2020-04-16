Clinical Electronic Thermometers Market was Estimated to be US$ 340.6 Mn in 2019 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% Over the Forecast Period: Says Absolute Markets Insights

Clinical Electronic Thermometers Market is Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Fever due to Infections across the World

PUNE, India, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global clinical electronic thermometers market was estimated to be US$ 340.6 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% to reach US$ 750.5 Mn in 2027. Rise in technological innovation in global healthcare industry led to the prevalence of clinical electronic thermometers across the world. Global rise in fever, cough and cold is observed owing to the various infections from virus, bacterial and other microorganisms. Global rise in viral diseases including the present pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is increasing the number of people having fever, cough and cold at an exponential rate. In case of COVID-19, the first parameter checked for understanding whether a person is infected or not is measurement of body temperature of people. Presently in the COVID-19 pandemic clinical electronic thermometers are extensively used for measurement of body temperature. Clinical electronic thermometers also known as digital thermometers have become vital healthcare equipment in detection of COVID-19 among population.

Non-contact clinical electronic thermometers are more frequently used compared to contact type in global clinical electronic thermometers market in COVID-19 situation. In contact type clinical electronic thermometer there is a risk of coronavirus infection through components of the thermometer which led to the growing adoption of non-contact based clinical electronic thermometers. Increasing investments have been made by thermometer manufacturers which are focused towards improving the operational characteristics along with the service life of clinical electronic thermometer components. The notable areas for the improvements have been to integrate non-contact thermometer technology in other devices. Patents have been provided to companies that have devised a way to use infrared sensors which are currently used in mobile devices that can be used for temperature measurement.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of clinical electronic thermometers market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the forehead thermometer segment is expected grow at a faster rate than other types. The utilization of forehead thermometers across various age groups and fever characteristics as opposed to other thermometers are expected to aid the growth of the segment in the market.

On the basis of Type of Contact, non-contact thermometers are expected to gain demand across the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the improved characteristics as compared to contact-based thermometers along with the growing adoption from frontline healthcare professionals in the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

As far as geography is concerned, North America accounted for the maximum share in the global clinical electronic thermometers market in 2018. This can be attributed to the advanced research and development in the patient temperature management along with the awareness regarding the new technology in the region.

Clinical Electronic Thermometers Market:

By Product Type

Forehead Thermometer



Ear Thermometer



Pencil Thermometer



Others

By Type of Contact

Contact Type



Non-Contact Type

By Distribution Channel

Online



Offline



Pharmacies





Specialty Stores





Other

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

