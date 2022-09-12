Clinical Diagnostics Market Revenue to Cross US$ 117.89 Billion, Globally, by 2030 to grow at 6.0% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global clinical diagnostics market is expected to clock 117.89 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Owing to rise in prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, increase in requirement of lipid profile testing will drive the market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Clinical Diagnostics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Market Driver

The prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, lipid disorders, and cardiovascular diseases has increased as a result of people leading more sedentary lives. Patients with cancer problems and chronic renal disease require immediate clinical diagnostic action. The market for diagnostics instruments is being driven by the advantages of clinical diagnostics, such as quick test outcomes, an easier testing process, easy sample procurement, and less pain. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that in 2020, the prevalence of chronic diseases will increase by 58%. Due to the widespread occurrence, the need for testing and diagnostics in the healthcare sector is probably what will drive market expansion. As a result, there will certainly be chances for market players to enter the market and make profit as clinical disorders become more prevalent and throughout the course of the projection period, this factor is projected to increase market size overall.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent market players in the global clinical diagnostics market include

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Sonic Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

BioMérieux

ARUP Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Healthscope

Sysmex Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Inc

Bioscientia Healthcare

Others

Excerpts from 'By Test Segmentation'

Based on test, the global clinical diagnostics market has been segmented into:

Lipid Panel

Liver Panel

Renal Panel

Complete Blood Count

Electrolyte Testing

Infectious Disease Testing,

Other

The lipid panel segment is expected to dominate the global clinical diagnostics market during forecast period. The body requires lipids, fats, and other fatty compounds as a source of energy, and the lipid panel is a blood test that analyses these substances. Tests for total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, cholesterol/HDL ratio, and non-HDL cholesterol are all part of the lipid panel. Lipid panels are used in screening populations to find people who have a high risk of experiencing a cardiac event by measuring the level of particular lipids in blood to estimate the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on the region, the global clinical diagnostics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The North American region dominates the global market for clinical diagnostics market during forecast period. The rising elderly population, improving patient understanding of the significance of laboratory tests, and the increased prevalence of patients with infectious and chronic diseases are the main factors driving the market for clinical diagnostics in the US. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six out of ten adults in the United States have at least one chronic disease, and four out of ten persons have two or more. The top causes of death and disability in the United States are chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, which also account for the majority of the USD 3.8 trillion in yearly health care spending.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the highest growth rate for the clinical diagnostic market due to the region's propensity for technical developments and the increasing investments made in clinical testing by major participants in the international market. The diagnostic industry in India has seen substantial technical breakthroughs and is developing quickly, which could further boost the clinical diagnostic market within the healthcare system.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST Lipid Panel Liver Panel Renal Panel Complete Blood Count Electrolyte Testing Infectious Disease Testing Others GLOBAL CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Instruments Reagents Others GLOBAL CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospital Laboratory Diagnostic Laboratory Point-of-care Testing Other

