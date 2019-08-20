Clinical Decision Support Systems Revolutionize the EMR to Become the Leader for Patient Empowerment

"With the delivery of healthcare becoming more complex, there is an urgent need for a superior user interface, both to reduce the load on the physician, as well as ensure that the physician is informed of the latest treatment options and protocols," said Mike Jude, Research Manager, Digital Health. "The trend towards more regulatory oversight and the adoption of new information technology will further drive the need for CDS."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, US Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, Forecast to 2024, analyzes the latest trends impacting the CDSS space. It forecasts market growth in clinical knowledge and medical evidence, healthcare analytics, workflow solutions, EHRs, medical devices, data support, clinical surveillance, and CDS platforms. It also studies the impact of changes in regulation and technologies on the market outlook.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3p4.

"CDSS has been heavily impacted by the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) and, more recently, the Health and Human Services (HHS) requirements for interoperability and patient empowerment," noted Jude. "These regulatory requirements encourage EHRs and electronic medical records (EMRs) vendors to either include CDS data within the properties of the electronic record or offer ways for users to link-out to CDS sources or workflow capabilities."

Over the forecast period, CDSS is expected to find substantial adoption in the area of patient surveillance and as an essential interface between EHR complexity and the clinical workflow. There are other significant growth opportunities in:

Making systems interoperable ; hospital administrators should push aggressively for this to happen.

; hospital administrators should push aggressively for this to happen. Extending services to cover population health to improve patient outcomes and augment the role of clinical data in driving success.

to improve patient outcomes and augment the role of clinical data in driving success. Studying results of in-place clinical surveillance systems and evaluating the potential to create measurable value propositions.

and evaluating the potential to create measurable value propositions. Using automation to communicate directly with the patient and EHR for important, but not critical, actions.

Ensuring that patient portals or text-based systems are optimized according to the need of the patients.

US Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Digital Health Growth Partnership Service program.

US Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, Forecast to 2024

K360-48

