Clinical Decision Support Systems Market worth $1.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Component (Services, Software), Delivery Mode, Product, Application, Model (Knowledge-based), Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), Interactivity (Active, Passive), Patient Care Setting - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global CDSS Market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Clinical Decision Support Systems Market"

181 – Tables

40 – Figures

195 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18085342

The Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the implementation of government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of HIT solutions, increasing adoption of CDSS-enabled EHRs, an increasing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, growing incidence of medication errors, and the rising prominence of mHealth and big data tools. However, the high investment requirements for the implementation of CDSS and the lack of interoperability and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The clinical decision support systems market includes Tier I and II vendors like Wolters Kluwer Health (Netherlands), Zynx Health (US), Elsevier B.V. (Netherlands), among others. The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The global COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the business to a certain extent. Sales in developed country is rising as the solution provides informed decision support to ensure accurate diagnosis. It is yet to gain some momentum in developing countries due to its high cost and lack of infrastructure in these countries. But, the market will grow at a significant CAGR of 9.1% between 2020-2025.

Integrated CDSS is widely used by Healthcare Providers as It Improves the Quality of Care

On the basis of product, the clinical decision support systems market is segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS. In 2019, the integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of 70.4% of the market. This segment is projected to reach USD 1,384.8 million by 2025 from USD 859.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0%. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing deployment of integrated CDSS.

Knowledge-based CDSS can provide reasoning in the face of uncertainties, which is often required of CDSS solutions

Based on the system model, the CDSS Market is segmented into knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS. In 2019, the knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of ~59% of the market. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the several beneficial functionalities of knowledge-based CDSS, such as helping clinicians with knowledge-based reasoning to make clinical decisions in the face of uncertainties. These systems can also be integrated into clinical workflows and are less prone to errors than non-knowledge-based systems.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=18085342



Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth from 2020 To 2025

Geographically, the clinical decision support systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. Factors such as the presence of a large geriatric population, improved government legislation, high burden of chronic diseases, and the growing focus of various market players on emerging Asian countries are expected to drive the growth of the CDSS market in Asia.

Some of the prominent players operating in the clinical decision support system market include Cerner (US), Epic (US), MEDITECH (US), Wolters Kluwer Health (Netherlands), Zynx Health (US), Elsevier B.V. (Netherlands), IBM Watson Health (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=18085342

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market by Product (EHR, RIS, PACS, VNA, CPOE, HIE, Telehealth, Healthcare Analytics, Population Health Management, Supply Chain Management, CRM, Fraud Management, Claims Management) End User (Provider, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-it-252.html

Hospital EMR Systems Market by Component (Software, Services, Hardware), Delivery Mode (Cloud, On-premise), Type (Specialty EMR), Hospital Size (Small, Large Hospitals) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/EMR-market-253.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/clinical-decision-support-systems-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/clinical-decision-support-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets