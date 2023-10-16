Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Projected to Reach USD 10.97 Billion by 2030, Unveils Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a distinguished leader in market research, has released an extensive report on the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market. This comprehensive report offers a deep analysis of market segments and sub-segments within the global and regional decision support systems market. It also highlights the pivotal influence of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the global and regional CDSS market over both the short term and long term.

To Know More Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/sample-request/1329

The growth of the CDSS market is underpinned by remarkable advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). These transformative technologies enhance the capabilities of CDSS, allowing for the analysis of extensive healthcare data, which, in turn, provides more personalized and predictive recommendations. Moreover, the integration of CDSS with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems has become increasingly seamless, allowing immediate access to patient data and clinical decision support at the point of care, making it an indispensable tool for healthcare providers. Despite these advancements, the high installation costs associated with CDSS solutions present a growth challenge. However, the emergence of cloud computing and a substantial increase in the adoption of various CDSS forms by hospitals and healthcare facilities offer promising growth prospects. Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at healthcare sector reform are expected to generate fresh opportunities for the market in the near future.

In terms of geographical distribution, North America is expected to dominate the forthcoming forecast period. This is primarily due to the well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada. The region is home to a substantial number of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities that can readily adopt and integrate CDSS into their operational workflows. Additionally, North America is a global technology innovation hub, continuously producing cutting-edge healthcare technologies. North American companies and research institutions lead CDSS solution development, capitalizing on breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. Robust regulatory frameworks in North America governing healthcare technologies, including CDSS, provide a clear and compliant pathway for CDSS developers, instilling confidence within the market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region experiences the fastest CDSS market growth. Several countries in the APAC region are increasing healthcare expenditure, driven by both government and private investments aimed at improving patient care and healthcare outcomes. These investments encompass the adoption of CDSS solutions, with the APAC region benefiting from various factors such as increasing healthcare investments, strong government support, and technological capabilities, positioning it for substantial CDSS market expansion.

Key Highlights:

Steady Market Growth: The global decision support systems market was valued at USD 4.43 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to witness significant growth, reaching an impressive USD 10.97 billion by 2030. This growth is projected to occur at an outstanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.42% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The global decision support systems market was valued at in 2022, and it is anticipated to witness significant growth, reaching an impressive by 2030. This growth is projected to occur at an outstanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.42% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Advancements in AI and ML: The proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies is driving the CDSS market, offering the ability to analyze extensive healthcare data and provide personalized, predictive recommendations to healthcare providers. Integration with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems is further facilitating seamless access to patient data, making CDSS an essential tool in healthcare.

The proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies is driving the CDSS market, offering the ability to analyze extensive healthcare data and provide personalized, predictive recommendations to healthcare providers. Integration with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems is further facilitating seamless access to patient data, making CDSS an essential tool in healthcare. Challenges and Opportunities: Despite high installation costs posing challenges, recent developments such as the emergence of cloud computing and increased adoption by hospitals and healthcare facilities offer promising growth opportunities. Government initiatives aimed at reforming the healthcare sector is also anticipated to create fresh prospects.

Despite high installation costs posing challenges, recent developments such as the emergence of cloud computing and increased adoption by hospitals and healthcare facilities offer promising growth opportunities. Government initiatives aimed at reforming the healthcare sector is also anticipated to create fresh prospects. Dominance of North America : North America, specifically the United States and Canada , is poised to dominate the CDSS market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and a thriving ecosystem of healthcare technology innovators. Regulatory frameworks provide a clear pathway for CDSS developers, enhancing market confidence.

North America, specifically and , is poised to dominate the CDSS market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and a thriving ecosystem of healthcare technology innovators. Regulatory frameworks provide a clear pathway for CDSS developers, enhancing market confidence. Rapid Growth in Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region experiences the fastest growth in the CDSS market, driven by increased healthcare expenditure, government support, and technological capabilities. It is well-positioned for substantial CDSS market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region experiences the fastest growth in the CDSS market, driven by increased healthcare expenditure, government support, and technological capabilities. It is well-positioned for substantial CDSS market expansion. In-Depth Segmentation: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the CDSS market based on system, mode of advice, application, delivery model, and end-use. Segments include knowledge-based systems, expert laboratory information systems, machine learning systems, passive CDSS, active CDSS, drug databases, care plans, disease references, and more.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the CDSS market based on system, mode of advice, application, delivery model, and end-use. Segments include knowledge-based systems, expert laboratory information systems, machine learning systems, passive CDSS, active CDSS, drug databases, care plans, disease references, and more. Key Market Players: Leading companies profiled in the report include MCKESSON CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle Cerner, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Wolters Kluwer N.V ., Hearst Communications, Inc., Elsevier, Medical Information Technology, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., and Epic Systems Corporation.

Enquire Here Get Customization & Check the Discount for the Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/customization/1329

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Highlights

2.2. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Projection

2.3. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 3. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter`s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by System

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Mode of Advice

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Delivery Model

3.4.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use

3.4.6. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

Chapter 4. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter 5. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

5.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

5.2. Companies Profiles

5.2.1. MCKESSON CORPORATION

5.2.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5.2.3. Oracle Cerner

5.2.4. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

5.2.5. Wolters Kluwer N.V.

5.2.6. Hearst Communications, Inc.

5.2.7. Elsevier

5.2.8. Medical Information Technology, Inc.

5.2.9. NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

5.2.10. Epic Systems Corporation

Chapter 6. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

6.1. Knowledge-based Systems

6.2. Expert Laboratory Information System

6.3. Machine Learning Systems

Chapter 7. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

7.1. Passive CDSS

7.2. Active CDSS

Chapter 8. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

8.1. Drug Databases

8.2. Care Plans

8.3. Disease Reference

8.4. Others

8.5. Others

Chapter 9. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

9.1. On-premise

9.2. Web-based

9.3. Cloud-based

Chapter 10. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

10.1. Diagnostic Centers

10.2. Hospitals

10.3. Clinics

10.4. Retail Pharmacy

10.5. Diagnostic Decision Support

Chapter 11. Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Region 2023-2030

11.1. North America

11.1.1. North America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.1.2. North America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.1.3. North America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.1.4. North America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.1.5. North America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.1.6. North America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Country

11.1.6.1. The U.S. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.1.6.1.1. The U.S. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.1.6.1.2. The U.S. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.1.6.1.3. The U.S. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.1.6.1.4. The U.S. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.1.6.1.5. The U.S. Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.1.6.2. Canada Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.1.6.2.1. Canada Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.1.6.2.2. Canada Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.1.6.2.3. Canada Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.1.6.2.4. Canada Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.1.6.2.5. Canada Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.1.6.3. Mexico Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.1.6.3.1. Mexico Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.1.6.3.2. Mexico Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.1.6.3.3. Mexico Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.1.6.3.4. Mexico Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.1.6.3.5. Mexico Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.2.2. Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.2.3. Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.2.4. Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.2.5. Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.2.6. Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Country

11.2.6.1. Germany Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.2.6.1.1. Germany Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.2.6.1.2. Germany Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.2.6.1.3. Germany Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.2.6.1.4. Germany Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.2.6.1.5. Germany Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.2.6.2. United Kingdom Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.2.6.2.1. United Kingdom Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.2.6.2.2. United Kingdom Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.2.6.2.3. United Kingdom Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.2.6.2.4. United Kingdom Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.2.6.2.5. United Kingdom Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.2.6.3. France Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.2.6.3.1. France Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.2.6.3.2. France Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.2.6.3.3. France Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.2.6.3.4. France Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.2.6.3.5. France Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.2.6.4. Italy Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.2.6.4.1. Italy Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.2.6.4.2. Italy Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.2.6.4.3. Italy Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.2.6.4.4. Italy Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.2.6.4.5. Italy Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.2.6.5. Rest of Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.2.6.5.1. Rest of Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.2.6.5.2. Rest of Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.2.6.5.3. Rest of Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.2.6.5.4. Rest of Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.2.6.5.5. Rest of Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.3. Asia Pacific

11.3.1. Asia Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.3.2. Asia Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.3.3. Asia Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.3.4. Asia Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.3.5. Asia Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.3.6. Asia Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Country

11.3.6.1. China Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.3.6.1.1. China Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.3.6.1.2. China Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.3.6.1.3. China Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.3.6.1.4. China Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.3.6.1.5. China Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.3.6.2. Japan Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.3.6.2.1. Japan Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.3.6.2.2. Japan Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.3.6.2.3. Japan Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.3.6.2.4. Japan Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.3.6.2.5. Japan Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.3.6.3. India Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.3.6.3.1. India Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.3.6.3.2. India Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.3.6.3.3. India Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.3.6.3.4. India Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.3.6.3.5. India Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.3.6.4. South Korea Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.3.6.4.1. South Korea Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.3.6.4.2. South Korea Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.3.6.4.3. South Korea Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.3.6.4.4. South Korea Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.3.6.4.5. South Korea Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.3.6.5. Australia Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.3.6.5.1. Australia Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.3.6.5.2. Australia Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.3.6.5.3. Australia Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.3.6.5.4. Australia Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.3.6.5.5. Australia Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.3.6.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.3.6.6.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.3.6.6.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.3.6.6.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.3.6.6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.3.6.6.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.4. RoW

11.4.1. RoW Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.4.2. RoW Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.4.3. RoW Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.4.4. RoW Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.4.5. RoW Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.4.6. RoW Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Sub-region

11.4.6.1. Latin America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.4.6.1.1. Latin America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.4.6.1.2. Latin America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.4.6.1.3. Latin America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.4.6.1.4. Latin America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.4.6.1.5. Latin America Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.4.6.2. Middle East Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.4.6.2.1. Middle East Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.4.6.2.2. Middle East Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.4.6.2.3. Middle East Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.4.6.2.4. Middle East Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.4.6.2.5. Middle East Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

11.4.6.3. Africa Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

11.4.6.3.1. Africa Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by System

11.4.6.3.2. Africa Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Mode of Advice

11.4.6.3.3. Africa Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Application

11.4.6.3.4. Africa Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by Delivery Model

11.4.6.3.5. Africa Clinical Decision Support Systems Market by End-use

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/market-reports/global-clinical-decision-support-systems-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of clinical decision support systems.

=> Complete coverage of all the product types and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2030.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.

About Infinium Global Research:

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes, and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.

Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations, and the environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.

Contact:

Infinium Global Research

2nd Floor, Ganadish Empire,

Rahatani Chowk, Pimple Saudagar,

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +918999930634

Email: Info@infiniumglobalresearch.com

Website: www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244132/4336740/Infinium_Global_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infinium Global Research