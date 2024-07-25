Clinical Data Analytics Market Size to Reach US$ 614.7 billion by 2034: Seizing a Billion-Dollar Opportunity with Accelerated Digitalization and Growing Disease Burden | TMR

The clinical data analytics market is experiencing growth due to a rise in chronic diseases. Cloud computing plays a pivotal role by efficiently storing patient records, thereby driving demand for clinical data analytics solutions.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical data analytics market stood at US$ 15.5 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 614.7 billion in 2034. The clinical data analytics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 39.7% between 2024 and 2034.

The global clinical data analytics market is witnessing significant growth driven by several key factors. One primary factor contributing to this growth is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases worldwide. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory disorders are placing a substantial burden on healthcare systems globally.

Clinical data analytics plays a crucial role in managing and treating these conditions by providing insights into patient populations, disease patterns, treatment outcomes, and healthcare utilization.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86145

The adoption of cloud computing technology in healthcare is fueling the demand for clinical data analytics solutions. Cloud-based platforms enable healthcare organizations to securely store, manage, and analyze vast amounts of patient data in real-time. This facilitates seamless collaboration among healthcare providers, improves data accessibility, and enhances the efficiency of clinical decision-making processes.

Moreover, advancements in healthcare informatics and data science are driving innovation in clinical data analytics tools and techniques. Advanced analytics algorithms, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are being leveraged to extract actionable insights from complex clinical datasets.

These insights enable healthcare providers to personalize treatments, predict disease progression, and optimize resource allocation, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

The growing emphasis on value-based care and healthcare quality metrics is also driving the adoption of clinical data analytics solutions. Healthcare organizations are increasingly utilizing data analytics to measure and monitor key performance indicators, such as patient outcomes, readmission rates, and treatment effectiveness.

By leveraging clinical data analytics, providers can identify areas for improvement, implement evidence-based practices, and enhance the overall quality of care delivery.

Clinical Data Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 15.5 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 614.7 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 39.7 % No. of Pages 156 Pages Segments covered By Component, By Type, By Deployment Type, By Application, By End-user

Clinical Data Analytics Market: Key Players

In 2023, Veradigm made a significant development in the clinical data analytics market by introducing a new platform that leverages advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance healthcare decision-making.

that leverages advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance healthcare decision-making. This platform integrates real-world data from diverse sources, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and claims data, to provide actionable insights for improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

In 2023, IQVIA advanced the market with the development of a comprehensive clinical data analytics solution designed to streamline the drug development process. This solution integrates clinical trial data, real-world evidence, and advanced analytics capabilities to accelerate the identification of potential drug candidates, optimize trial designs, and improve the efficiency of clinical research.

Top Companies:

CareEvolution

Veradigm

IQVIA

Oracle

Health Catalyst

IBM

InterSystems Corporation

Optum, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MedeAnalytics

Sisense

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global clinical data analytics market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 15.5 billion until 2034.

until 2034. Global clinical data analytics market is valued at US$ 614.7 billion in 2023.

in 2023. North America is forecasted to hold the largest share in 2023.

Clinical Data Analytics Market: Growth Drivers

Predictive analytics plays a crucial role in preventing chronic diseases by enabling healthcare providers to identify early signs of illness and intervene proactively.

According to the CDC, individuals with a family history of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are at higher risk. Tracking this family history allows for comparisons and recommendations for preventive actions.

With the majority of healthcare institutions adopting electronic records globally, the utilization of cloud-based solutions is on the rise. These solutions support secure collaboration between hospital management and patients, enabling access from various devices and locations, including web applications and mobile devices. This trend enhances patient engagement and enables timely interventions, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes.

Explore Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86145

Clinical Data Analytics Market: Regional Landscape

North America maintained its dominance in the clinical analytics landscape, a trend expected to continue through the forecast period. This is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and the government's emphasis on personalized medicine, population health management, and value-based reimbursements. Recent regulations from the United States government, particularly regarding Medicare, mandate the use of EHRs by doctors and hospitals, with penalties for non-compliance.

This is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and the government's emphasis on personalized medicine, population health management, and value-based reimbursements. Recent regulations from government, particularly regarding Medicare, mandate the use of EHRs by doctors and hospitals, with penalties for non-compliance. The enforcement of these regulations is poised further to propel the growth of the clinical data analytics market. As healthcare providers in North America continue to prioritize data-driven approaches and compliance with regulatory requirements, the demand for advanced analytics solutions is expected to remain robust, solidifying the region's leadership in the clinical analytics landscape.

Clinical Data Analytics Market: Segmentation

Component

Services

Solutions

Type

Prescriptive

Descriptive

Predictive

Deployment Type

On-premises

On-cloud

Application

Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking

Clinical Decision Support

Regulatory Reporting and Compliance

Comparative Analytics/Comparative Effectiveness

Precision Health

End User

Healthcare Payers

Public

Private

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others (Research Centers, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86145<ype=S

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Pediatric Home-use Medical Devices Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 4.27 billion by 2031, Garnering 6.2% CAGR

is Anticipated to Reach by 2031, Global Biosensors Market to Reach US$ 48.49 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%

to Reach by 2031, Laboratory Robotics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 548.6 Mn by the end of 2034

is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034 and reach by the end of 2034 Digital Biomarkers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 43.3 Bn by the end of 2034

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg