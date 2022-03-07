ClinChoice Names Calyx Preferred Partner for Medical Imaging, IRT, and EDC

Depth and diversity of Calyx scientific and technical teams' experience extended to ClinChoice's worldwide clients

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced it has been named a preferred provider of medical imaging and eClinical solutions by ClinChoice, a leading full-service clinical research organization (CRO).

"We chose to partner with Calyx due to their tenured scientific, medical, and technical teams who possess a depth and diversity of experience in providing reliable data outcomes," said Tiepu Liu – President, Global Biometrics, ClinChoice. "We're pleased to name Calyx a preferred partner and know our customers will benefit from their proven approach to optimizing clinical research."

ClinChoice is committed to providing deep domain experience through reliable partnerships in support of clinical research trials around the world. As part of this partnership, ClinChoice will offer Calyx's Medical Imaging and eClinical solutions to their pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer product clients.

"We're honored that ClinChoice chose to partner with Calyx," said John Blakeley, Chief Commercial Officer of Calyx. "We look forward to a long relationship and to delivering the high-quality solutions and reliable services their worldwide customers have come to expect from this leading CRO."

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

