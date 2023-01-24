Climavision Announces Partnership with MeteoWeather

Collaboration Brings a New Generation of Aviation Weather Technology to the Middle East

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climavision, a weather tech company that is leveraging high-resolution radar in the US and satellites to fill existing coverage gaps, today announced it has entered into a partnership with MeteoWeather, the leading climate tech company in MENA, specializing in weather intelligence and climate-security services. Under terms of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on sales and marketing activities to airports and aviation companies in the Middle East.

The joint activities will focus specifically on providing access to Climavision's Global Radio-Occultation and Observation (GRO) forecast model, optimized to output data on all 128 vertical levels (versus the reduced resolution output of other global models, which can be as few as 40 levels). The GRO model significantly improves fuel performance, safety, and efficiency for daily airline operations and offers seamless integration into business aviation and airlines' Flight Management System (FMS).

MeteoWeather will have access to Climavision's global and regional predictive models, leveraging its unique third-party datasets, and aviation-specific modeling capabilities. MeteoWeather's many strong relationships in the aviation community in the region will ensure these solutions will be available to airlines and airports there, as the Middle Eastern aviation market experiences a tremendous growth period with new airports and infrastructure development as part of the Vision 2030 initiative in Saudi Arabia.

"Climavision is mindful that sustainability and efforts to hit net zero emissions are top priorities for the aviation industry," said Chris Goode, CEO, Climavision. "Cutting-edge weather tech solutions like our aviation specific GRO Forecast Model will help the Middle Eastern aviation community to be significantly better positioned in this area. This will allow airlines and business aviation companies to use our joint solutions to achieve more accurate flight plans, optimize their fuel burn and reduce C02 emissions, and help promote sustainability."

"The Middle East is now a major player in climate change initiatives and policies," said Mohammed Al Shaker, CEO of MeteoWeather. "Saudi Arabia has launched initiatives such as the Saudi and Middle East Green initiatives and we are excited to partner with Climavision to bring decarbonization and climate offerings to the aviation industry in the region. MeteoWeather is always developing and enhancing intelligent climate systems that enhance climate safety for enterprises, including airports and airlines, in their efforts to adapt to the climate."

Climavision is well positioned to be a key disruptor in its efforts to enhance aviation weather around the world, leveraging its proprietary high-resolution network of radars and global forecast models infused with novel satellite-based data.

About MeteoWeather

MeteoWeather is the first and the leading climate tech company in MENA, specializing in weather intelligence and climate-security services, empowering decision-making for various industries, built on top of innovative AI-based technology. We provide climate decision-support solutions to entities, including sectors that are enormously affected by the weather or climate. These sophisticated decision-support solutions help entities to become more climate-adapted entities. To learn more, visit https://www.meteoweather.global

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high-resolution weather radar and satellite network combined with advanced weather prediction modelling and decades of industry expertise to reduce existing coverage gaps and drastically improve forecast ability. Climavision's revolutionary new approach to climate technology weather solutions helps reduce the economic risks of climate change on companies, governments, and societies alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world's largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com

