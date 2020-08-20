ClimatePartner expands international team and opens office in the UK

ClimatePartner has been pioneering corporate climate action since 2006. Its end-to-end solution combines comprehensive company and product carbon footprint measurement with certified carbon offsetting projects as well as emissions reduction and avoidance strategies. Currently, ClimatePartner supports more than 2.500 companies in 35 countries.

Its London office consists of Emilien Hoet, who has several years of experience in the sustainability sector. He was previously heading up partnerships at Provenance, a certified B-Corporation which helps businesses communicate ethical sourcing and sustainability initiatives. Emilien is supported by Giannina Bontempo, Maria Oldeen and Ugne Vaitiekunaite who make up the team servicing companies from the United Kingdom. Additional team members, focusing on the USA and Australian markets are Craig Davis, former Head of Sales and Marketing at Tesla Motors Europe and Yen-Ju Ho, who also addresses further international markets such as China and Taiwan. They all share an extensive experience in the areas of carbon accounting, climate action technology, clean mobility strategy and sustainability consulting.

Moritz Lehmkuhl, founder and Managing Director of ClimatePartner: "The team expansion and the opening of the office in London are further elements in ClimatePartner's growth strategy, which includes the approach of new markets as well as additional areas of expertise. We are therefore pleased to be able to help more and more companies to take on responsibility and become active in the fight against climate change with top-class experts and over 15 years of experience."

Previously, ClimatePartner had already introduced its own team for the French market at the beginning of the year, expanded its business activities to the USA, strengthened its capacities for the further development of software solutions and brought on board specialist expertise in the areas of resource efficiency and emission reduction. More country-specific teams will follow this expansion.

The UK has seen growing awareness among companies and consumers of the importance of taking immediate and effective action to protect the climate. This is leading consumers to demand clearer information and transparency on the climate impact of products and consumer goods. ClimatePartner intends to respond to this demand with its increased presence and an expanded range of solutions. The focus is on the unique, cloud-based software solution for CO 2 emissions measurement via high-quality carbon footprinting and offsetting, which also certifies climate-neutral companies and products through a transparent labelling system. This offering is complemented by services relating to climate action strategy including CO 2 reduction, CDP reporting and science-based targets, as well as a growing portfolio of certified carbon offset projects.

ClimatePartner is a pioneer and innovation leader in solutions for corporate climate action. ClimatePartner develops solutions for calculating carbon footprints and offsetting carbon emissions in order to make products and services climate-neutral. The associated IT solution is certified by TÜV-Austria.

ClimatePartner offers a wide portfolio of recognised carbon offset projects in collaboration with a global partner network. The company was founded in Munich in 2006, has over 90 employees and more than 2,500 customers today.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1231256/ClimatePartner_UK_US_Team.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083395/ClimatePartner_Logo.jpg

Contact:

ClimatePartner

Dieter Niewierra

Communications

d.niewierra@climatepartner.com

Tel. +49 89 219097483

Related Links

https://www.climatepartner.com



SOURCE ClimatePartner