Climate tech sector set for disruption as Ecologi acquires Net Zero Now, combining industry-leading platforms to create end-to-end corporate sustainability solution

The combined entity operating under the Ecologi brand will create a single solution for industry climate leadership towards net zero. The integration combines sector-specific carbon measurement and reduction with world class verified climate projects that supports businesses wherever they are on their net zero journey.

The strategic acquisition solves two fundamental challenges in corporate climate action: businesses have been forced to choose between fragmented solutions and generic 'one size fits all' approaches that ignore crucial sector-specific needs. Businesses can now measure, reduce and report their carbon footprint using sector-specific protocols endorsed by leading industry bodies, whilst funding world class verified climate projects - all in one solution.

"This acquisition represents an evolution in how businesses can approach climate leadership," said Dimitri Theocharis, CEO of Ecologi. "Companies need solutions, not tools. At the same time, sectors have diverse characteristics and needs. By combining Net Zero Now's sector-specific protocol expertise with Ecologi's platform funding top-tier climate projects, we're creating a tailored and complete solution helping businesses lead their industries towards net zero."

"Businesses want to take climate action, but they want to know they're doing it right and what's right for a restaurant business is not the same as what's right for an accounting firm. They need industry-specific guidance and clear pathways to climate leadership," said Neil Ross Russell, Managing Director of Net Zero Now. "By joining forces with Ecologi, we're creating a platform that allows us to provide credible, simple and affordable, sector-specific, end-to-end climate solutions for businesses in our existing sectors and collaborate with industry partners on new sector-led solutions."

The acquisition aligns with Ecologi's mission to accelerate business climate action and grow its 24,000 strong customer base. Established sector protocols including hospitality and professional services will be the initial focus with plans to expand across additional industries throughout 2025.

With organisations under increasingly complex stakeholder and industry compliance demands for environmental accountability, this end-to-end solution also ensures streamlined reporting, monitoring progress, supply chain transparency, and voluntary disclosures. This transforms business leaders into climate leaders with the confidence to tackle their climate commitments head-on, communicating and meeting critical regulatory requirements like SECR, CSRD and SBTi.

Founded in 2021, Net Zero Now has developed a proprietary sector-led approach, which combines climate expertise alongside the sector knowledge and experience of relevant industry bodies, industry influencers and larger businesses to reach a consensus around what Net Zero means in practice for businesses in each sector. To date, the company has measured and validated 1.8 MtCO 2 e lifetime emissions supporting more than 50+ leading brands including Coca Cola Europacific Partners, L'Orèal, Heineken, Pernod Ricard, Subway, Hard Rock Cafe, Adnams, Edgbaston and James Cowper Kreston

In 2024, Ecologi launched two Impact Funds, a transformational solution for businesses to maximise their climate impact by funding multiple high-quality projects in one go. This commitment to the 'contributory' approach, enables businesses to go beyond traditional 'compensatory' carbon offsetting. The funds support diverse initiatives like forest and landscape restoration, habitat conservation, and carbon dioxide removal, with each project contributing towards the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. With the advancements in Article 6 frameworks agreed at COP29, these high-quality funds stand out as a pioneering industry solution.

Contact:

ecologi@manifest.group

About Ecologi

Ecologi is the UK's most trusted climate action platform. Our mission is to inspire and empower businesses to accelerate global climate action through funding high-quality, high-integrity climate solutions including reforestation, habitat restoration, carbon avoidance and removal projects around the world. We work with over 24,000 businesses including Co-op, O2, BAFTA Albert, ITV, Ubisoft, Oracle, Capgemini, Mulberry and 300+ B Corps. Our community has collectively funded the planting of over 87m trees, the avoidance of 3.4m verified tonnes of CO 2 e, the restoration of over 31,000m2 of wildlife habitats in the UK, and the removal of over 11,000 tonnes of CO 2 .

https://ecologi.com/

About Net Zero Now

Net Zero Now provides a simple, credible, and affordable route to Net Zero for businesses and celebrates those that achieve this vitally important goal. Our Sector Protocols, created in partnership with industry bodies and influencers, provide clarity and confidence for businesses on their journey to Net Zero. The Net Zero Now platform enables businesses to follow a dedicated path to Net Zero using tools to Calculate, Reduce, and Report on their GHG Emissions. Businesses meeting the criteria receive the Registered On the Road to Net Zero Certification Mark, celebrating their achievement and communicating their status to customers, employees, investors, and other stakeholders.

www.netzeronow.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617107/Ecologi_x_NetZero.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617106/Ecologi_Logo.jpg