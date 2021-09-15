Climate Change Potential Silver Lining for Companies in Biosolids Market, States Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As freshwater becomes increasingly scarce courtesy of global warming, the conversion of wastewater into a usable resource will become the need of the hour. Biosolids are extracted from treating industrial and domestic sewage with wastewater and are a compelling alternative to municipal sludge. Approx. 35 million tonnes of biosolids were produced worldwide in 2018 with the European Commission declaring it an ideal environmental solution for waste disposal. Countries are investing huge sums in effective management strategies for the treatment and disposal of sludge in lieu of incineration and landfilling.

According to Fairfield Market Research, the global biosolids market was worth US$1.4 Bn in 2018 and is poised to reach a value of US$1.9 Bn by 2025, clocking a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2025.

Stringent Coupled With Incineration Oversight Driving Demand for Biosolids

The primary factor driving the global biosolids market is governmental pressure to phase out landfills and the stringent guidelines set by regulatory bodies. The U.S government and EU are at the forefront of landfill and incineration scrutinization with the imposition of strict laws and heavy fines for non-compliance. Biosolids are a critical component in circular economies by aiding carbon recycling efforts and providing rich nutrition to vegetation by capturing CO2. A recent trend is the incorporation of biosolids in amenity horticulture that is arboriculture, floriculture, and greenhouse containers. Biosolids reduce the reliance on synthetic fertilizer, improve soil holding structure, and raise water holding capacity. Biosolids play an instrumental role in the reclamation of unused mining sites as they assist in the establishment of vegetation and upgrade the mined land.

End Users Show High Demand for Class A Biosolids Over Class B Due to its Pathogen-Free Nature

The three main types of biosolids are Class A, Class A (EQ), and Class B. Class A biosolids adhere to the standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as they are pathogen-free and can be safely used in applications requiring public contact. Class B biosolids are better suited to land reclamation or agricultural activity as they have low levels of pathogens. There is a definite upshift from Class B towards Class A (EQ) underway in the biosolids market because of the high vector attraction, pathogen level, and bad odour in the former. In addition, Class B biosolids are heavily regulated by the authorities and cannot be utilized in residential gardens.

Strong Support From European Commission Allows Region to Lead Global Biosolids Market

In 2018, Europe accounted for 25% of consumption in the global biosolids market. The European Commission has worked alongside national governments to support the adoption of biosolids as the ideal solution for waste disposal. In the Asia Pacific region, China and India are investing sizeable sums in developing effective sludge management strategies for better waste disposal. China is on track to surpass North America in the near future as it prioritizes environmental protection while simultaneously focusing on economic upliftment of its citizens.

Companies Forming Alliances and Expanding Capacity to Strengthen Presence in Global Biosolids Market

Major companies actively involved in the biosolids market profiled in this report are Cleanaway, SUEZ, Veolia, and Thames Water. Each provides an end-to-end business solution and they are forming alliances with fertilizer companies to further bolster their presence in the biosolids market. In 2018, SUEZ began the construction of four pump stations, a wastewater treatment plant and 18 kms of underground sewer mains in Murray Bridge, Australia. The plant became fully operational in mid-2020 and can treat nearly 2.6 million litres of sewage daily with 100% recyclability for irrigation purposes. The Murray Bridge Wastewater Treatment Plant boosts current processing capacity to 4.5 million litres daily enabling it to accommodate a growing population's industrial and agricultural needs.

