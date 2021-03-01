Climate Change Could Mint The World's First Trillionaire

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elon Musk isn't the front runner to become the world's first trillionaire simply because he's iconic, genius, or ambitious. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL).

He might have tens of millions of followers on social media and the biggest car company in the world. He might be worth just slightly more or less than Amazon's Jeff Bezos on any given day. He might be madly driven to take us to Mars. But he's most likely to become the world's first trillionaire for a different reason … because he is a major figure in our fight against climate change.

Climate change is the world's mega-problem that can only be fought at the crossroads of high-tech and energy …Exactly where Elon Musk is positioned, along with his genius, his cult following and his endless drive.

The world is at the dawn of a new industrial revolution, and this time, it's green and multiple trillions of dollars are at stake. And with so much money pouring into this, the opportunities are boundless--as long as they are in some way connected to the revolution.

That revolution ties together a huge line-up of technology advancements related to everything from electric vehicles and energy storage to innovative ways to deal with a global pandemic, present, and future.

Elon Musk might end up being the world's first trillionaire, but the revolution is minting billionaires in his wake … and all of them are tech-driven innovators who understand the most pressing issues of our time.

All you have to do is follow the money through the new king of Wall Street, BlackRock (BLK), with its nearly $4 trillion in assets under management, eyeing anything that fits the revolutionary scenario.

The path leads to new tech-driven visionary companies, like … NextEra, which is fast becoming the new king of energy …Or, PlugPower (PLUG), the hydrogen fuel cell play in an industry set to hit $11 trillion, that's gained over 789% in 12 months …And Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ), the pioneer of carbon-offset ride-hailing in North America, which stunned North American markets late last year with the acquisition of US-based Steer EV subscription company, and is now becoming a market leader in COVID contact-tracing technology that will help bring people back to work for real economic recovery …

The Tech Element of the Pandemic Recovery

The pandemic recovery isn't as easy as inventing a vaccine. The world is learning that by now. The uncertainty is alarming.

The U.S. just passed half a million COVID-19 deaths , and cases are falling while vaccines are being slowly but surely doled out, but we're still in for the long haul. It could be a problem for several winters to come, with or without vaccines. And that doesn't even address the great unknown of COVID variants, including the troubling one now surging in California . Even worse, we don't know if the existing vaccines will work against new variants .

So, one can bet on the big pharma stocks behind the COVID vaccines, like Pfizer and Moderna, or you can find the tech-driven companies that are focused on fail safes, that get people back to work whether we have vaccines or not. Moderna has netted investors 34.4% year-to-date, and there doesn't seem to be much more upside. Pfizer is actually down almost 8% YTD.

On the other hand, Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) was an early innovator of COVID contact tracing technology in Canada, and that's won it several big deals, but the biggest boost came on February 18th, when the government of Ontario injected $2.5 million into Facedrive to accelerate deployment of the tech company's wearable contact-tracing technology.

TraceSCAN alerts users within a workplace who have been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. That means that workers in Ontario will be alerted whether they can return to a safe workplace for economic recovery.

Under this government project alone, Facedrive plans to manufacture some 150,000 devices and create 68 new skilled jobs for Ontario.

With some major shoutouts from Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli, who said: "In our fight against COVID-19, Ontario is continuing to support companies like Facedrive that are developing the innovative technology that adds new layers of defence against this global pandemic."

The Clean Energy Bonanza

Clean energy investments hit half a trillion dollars for the first time in 2020.

"The world committed a record $501.3 billion decarbonization in 2020, beating the previous year by 9% despite the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a BloombergNEF report.

Renewable energy, EVs, fuel cells, batteries, charging, green hydrogen … it's all undergoing a dramatic shift to the top of our energy hierarchy. That means it's where all the big capital is flowing … on top of Biden's transportation policy, which includes a $2-trillion infrastructure plan .

This new infrastructure plan means an entire transportation sector based on clean, new technology and clean, new energy. It means more incentives to buy EVs, which also means more incentive for absolutely anything tied into EVs. It's a major opportunity for a company like Facedrive, which just acquired Washington, D.C.-based Steer in September 2020 .

Steer is an EV subscription company founded with the ambitious goal of disrupting the entire auto industry by offering customers their own private, virtual EV showroom in the form of a subscription service for on-demand car use. It's an all-inclusive, user risk-free service that is 100% electric, plug-in, and hybrid.

It's a perfect match for Facedrive's multi-vertical, tech-driven ecosystem of offerings that precisely match where all the big money is going in our energy transition. It also tied Facedrive to yet another big household name--utility giant Exelon. The deal included a $2-million strategic investment by energy giant Exelon's wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelorate Enterprises, LLC. It also gave Facedrive a solid footprint in the United States, where it's on an expansion drive, with plans for Europe.

Steer fully intends to help put even more EVs on the road, in lines with the Biden administration's $2-trillion infrastructure plans. It also fits perfectly with Facedrive's clean energy ambitions. The company was the first to change the ride-hailing game by challenging an industry heading to $85 billion by 2023 with an EV offering.

Uber and Lyft are playing catchup in the energy revolution. Facedrive ( FD , FDVRF ) is already there. Elon Musk may be headed to the trillionaire club of one, but Facedrive--and a handful of new energy-tech innovators--are surfing this same revolutionary wave, and the news can barely keep up with them.

Tesla (TSLA) is without a doubt one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street. And that's a big deal for this emerging industry. As one of the world's most exciting -and important- car makers, it has made going green a cross-industry standard for companies looking to both secure the millennial money flowing into markets, as well as maintain older investors eying the transition closely.

Elon Musk is truly a visionary of this decade. From his electric vehicle innovations and space ambitions to his forward-thinking approach on cryptocurrencies, Elon Musk may well become the first trillionaire, and Tesla shareholders are set to ride the wave.

NIO Limited (NIO) used to be just a pipe dream in the EV market. In fact, much of Wall Street was ready to give up on the company and eat their losses. It was even on the brink of bankruptcy at the end of 2019. But China's answer to Tesla's dominance powered on, eclipsed estimates, and most importantly, kept its balance sheet in line. And it's paid off. In a big way. The company has seen its share price soar from $3.24 at the start of 2020 to its current price of $46, representing a massive 1000% plus returns for investors who held strong.

In addition to its automotive push, however, Nio, Tesla's largest competitor in China, has also started to offer a batteries-as-a-service concept, in which car buyers can 'lease' the battery of their vehicle and save as much as $10,000 on the price of a new vehicle, while also offering buyers the option to swap batteries after a few years of use.

Plug Power (PLUG) is one of those plays that savvy investors are watching very closely. Currently, it's a fairly speculative stock…But here's the thing: it's based on an industry that's on track to be worth $11 trillion. This is a hydrogen fuel cell play, and the massive money inflow around hydrogen could keep PLUG--a highly volatile stock of late--pumping along nicely. If investors are getting cold feet, all it takes is a bit of a reminder as to how much money is pouring into hydrogen right now.

Plug is riding high the hydrogen hype. Its share price is up over 1350% since last January, and it's showing no signs of slowing. Hydrogen is already being touted as the fuel of the future, and a vital component in the world's race to reduce carbon emissions. Because of this, and because it's one of the first movers in this fast-growing industry, it stands to win big in the long run. Whether one thinks its better to "set it and forget it" or play its volatility in the short run, it definitely deserves a space on the watch list.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) is another fun up-and-coming energy play. Bloom manufactures and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. And, yes, there's been a ton of cash burn up to this point, but it's heralding massive innovation--and that's what tech startups are all about. Growth runways, not immediate profit.

That's why we are willing to throw tons of money at our innovative future. Eventually, the narrative changes and for the successful companies, the cash burn stops and there starts to be payback for investors.

Thanks to Bloom's forward-thinking approach to this burgeoning market, it has seen its share price soar from $7.88 at the start of 2020 to $28 at the time of writing. In the stock world, a more-than 300% return is never a bad thing. But as this sector grows, so to could Bloom's market cap.

FuelCell Energy

(FCEL) is another up and comer that has surprised even the most tuned in investors. It's a fairly volatile stock, sometimes rising and falling as much as 10% in a single day, but it has been on a gradual climb, and momentum is likely to persist. Up nearly 1000% since February 2020, FuelCell has been one of the biggest winners over the election season, with President Biden campaigning for a carbon-free America.

In fact, analysts even estimate the U.S. could spend as much as $1.7 trillion on clean energy initiatives over the next 10 years. And that's great news for companies like Bloom, Plug and FuelCell. While still fairly volatile, expect these companies to find their legs in the long run. Especially as pressure increases to adhere to the new global standard of green living.

By. Siobhan Tyrrell

