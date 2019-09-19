ClimaCell Launches Air Quality of Things, Hyper-Accurate Air Quality Forecasts. Partners with Via to Offer New Yorkers Discounts When Travelling to "Clean Air Gems" Across New York City.

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever wonder about the quality of the air you breathe? Or how air quality might change based on wind, rain, humidity or other weather conditions? ClimaCell, the weather technology company, today announced the launch of Air Quality of Things, a new approach that analyzes the pollutants in the air AND how they are impacted by changing weather conditions. The air quality data - historical, real-time, and forecast - is available to businesses and municipalities via the ClimaCell API and HyperCast software. Customers can see the air quality information on ClimaCell's B2C app or on an interactive, real-time air quality map on the company's website, searchable by location anywhere in the world.

To celebrate the launch, ClimaCell has created an air quality map of New York City highlighting the "air quality gems" that people can visit to take a clean air break. Ahead of the United Nations Climate Summit in New York City, Via, the leader in on-demand shared rides, is partnering with ClimaCell to encourage a more sustainable form of transit across the city as compared to riding private with a 15 percent discount on up to two shared rides to-or-from 10 select secret air quality gems from September 20-27th using the code "VIAGREEN19".To see the 10 applicable locations in New York City, visit https://www.climacell.co/ny-air/.

"At Via we have always believed that we're smarter together and that everyone wins when you share your ride, which is why we are proud to partner with ClimaCell to encourage New Yorkers to come together for clean air breaks across the city," said Alex Lavoie, Via's U.S. General Manager. "Via's sophisticated passenger matching algorithms allow us to achieve meaningful utilization of seats, a key component to eliminating single occupancy vehicles on the roads as a step towards reduced congestion and emissions for a greener, cleaner New York City."

Air quality is a growing concern worldwide, for people, businesses, cities, governments and environmental organizations. And yet, accurate air quality information remains elusive. Many areas in the world simply have no air quality data. In others, air quality information is focused on pollutants, with minimal, if any, analysis of how air quality is impacted by changing weather conditions.

ClimaCell is leveraging its hyper-accurate, street-by-street, minute-by-minute weather forecasts to provide a new level of clarity on air quality. We take Weather-of-Things data - from wireless signals to connected cars, airplanes, drones and IoT devices - make sense of it using proprietary, high-resolution models, and then analyze air pollutants, including Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5), via this lense. The result is Air Quality of Things: the first hyper accurate, street-level view of air quality, worldwide.

"Air quality impacts everyone's lives in ways big and small, and the recent fires in the Amazon are just one reminder of its impact," commented Shimon Elkabetz, the CEO and Co-Founder of ClimaCell. "ClimaCell is uniquely positioned to leverage its one-of-a-kind Weather Operating System to provide historical, real-time, and forecasts of air quality anywhere in the world." Elkabetz added: "We're delighted to be celebrating this launch by partnering with Via, a company that is working every day to make transportation more efficient and our world greener. At the end, knowledge is power, and we hope that people, businesses and municipalities can leverage this accurate air quality information to avoid (or address) air quality issues, and also seek out and enjoy places with good air quality."

Industries from transportation and on-demand companies to technology apps and outdoor events can use ClimaCell's air quality information to notify their customers of changing air quality conditions, enhance engagement, customize and differentiate their products, and seize business opportunities. Cities and municipalities can use the information to provide residents with real-time and forecast information on air quality and use the information to take corrective steps where air quality is poor. And anyone who wants some clean air can use ClimaCell's air quality information to find the air quality gems anywhere in the world.

