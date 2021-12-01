ClickUp Announces Dublin HQ and Plans to Hire 200 as Part of Major European Expansion

Following its $400M Series C funding announcement last month, the US tech company selects Dublin for its European headquarters

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp, the world's only all-in-one productivity platform, today announced its European HQ will open this year in Dublin and will create 200 jobs over the next two years. The company's expansion into Dublin is already underway with active recruitment for roles across sales, customer success, marketing, support, finance and HR. ClickUp selected Ireland because of its thriving technology community, its depth of talent and the belief it would provide the best springboard for ClickUp's continued growth in Europe. The company's new European HQ will provide a localised experience to the more than 275,000 European teams already using ClickUp.

Last month, ClickUp announced it had raised $400 million USD in Series C funding to reshape how teams work and give businesses a competitive advantage. This new round brings ClickUp's total funding to $535 million USD and puts the company at a $4bn USD post-money valuation. The funding represents the largest Series C funding round to date in the workplace productivity market.

"When we announced our funding last month, we promised ambitious expansion plans, and this is exactly what we're delivering," says Mark Stoddard, Head of International Operations at ClickUp. "We have been impressed by the deep expertise and great supply of multilingual tech talent in and around Dublin, and we see our European office as playing a vital role in ClickUp's continued global expansion. We're excited to bring ClickUp to Ireland and provide a diverse range of jobs while adding to the already world-class tech community."

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said "I warmly welcome the news that ClickUp has chosen Ireland as the location for its European HQ, which will result in the creation of 200 new jobs. Dublin is the location of choice for many fast-growing tech companies and ClickUp will be a welcome addition to that landscape. We have the skills and talent to enable ClickUp to quickly scale and grow its operations and I wish the team every success as they begin this new chapter."

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added "Dublin remains a leading destination city for fast growing companies to set up their European HQ in order to internationalise their business and to serve and grow their customer base. Ireland has a proven track record of being a very attractive location for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies looking to access a well-established talent pool to scale quickly. I wish ClickUp every success with this investment and offer the ongoing support of IDA Ireland."

ClickUp is one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world thanks to its productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It is the only solution that truly replaces all individual workplace productivity tools within a single, unified platform, including: project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets, chat, and goals.

In the last year, ClickUp has tripled its revenue and grew its user base from 200,000 to 800,000 teams worldwide. Businesses all over the world, including teams at McDonalds, Booking.com, and Netflix, are choosing ClickUp to meet the demands of their evolving workplaces.

ClickUp will also be investing in localised versions of its platform for France, Germany and Spain to support the continued growth across Europe, with further localisations planned.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets, chat, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 800,000 teams and millions of users lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.ClickUp.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195692/ClickUP_Logo.jpg

