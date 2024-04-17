CLICKS OF THE TRADE: 'INFLUENCER' AMONG UK CHILDREN'S TOP 10 DREAM JOBS - NIMBL RESEARCH

The power of Instagram, TikTok and Facebook to create celebrities has propelled social media influencer into a new list of children's most sought-after jobs 1 .

. Research among kids aged 6-17, by pocket money card and app nimbl, found the role rubbing shoulders with traditional careers such as teacher, doctor and vet.

LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'When I grow up, I want to be insta-famous'. Young Brits look to social media for their dream job, new research by pocket money card and app nimbl can reveal.

The role of influencer, someone able to monetise followings on websites and apps like Instagram and YouTube, was the sixth-most popular career choice among UK children aged 6 to 171.

About 1 in 20 chose it as their top occupation, hoping to follow in the footsteps of homegrown internet celebrities like gamer- entrepreneur KSI, and lifestyle guru Zoe Sugg.

While teacher was the favourite profession in the study, followed by doctor and vet, influencer elbowed out traditional careers including nurse, police officer and musician.

Rank Career Percentage 1st Teacher 6.5 % 2nd Doctor 6.4 % 3rd= Vet 5.7 % 3rd= Scientist 5.7 % 5th Athlete 5.1 % 6th Social media influencer 4.6 % 7th Police officer 4.2 % 8th Actor 3.9 % 9th Musician 2.5 % 10th Chef 2.45 %

Table: Top 10 most most-desired careers among UK children

Source: nimbl

Influencers make money through sponsored content, negotiating with brands to offer paid endorsements or earning share of advertising revenue. The amount they earn can depend on popularity, with Instagram users typically able to monetise content once they have gained a few thousand followers.

According to YouGov, Joe Wicks is the UK's most famous influencer, with four in five Brits recognising the fitness coach2. About 5 billion people use social media, around two-thirds of the global population3.

Alana Parsons, Chief Executive of nimbl, commented: "Social media has driven expansion of our digital lives, providing connection and transforming entertainment and news. It's also providing jobs – and the most high-profile influencers are inspiring young Brits careers.

"Although long-standing occupations still dominate dream jobs, it's clear influencers are having an impact, and school careers advisers will need to brush up on their hashtags.

"For concerned parents it's important to recognise that – behind the social media sheen – the biggest online stars have built their platforms through hard work, drive and perseverance, qualities that younger generations can learn from."

