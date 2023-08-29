ClickIPO Helps South Korea Change and Enhance the World through Esports Investment Opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the birthplace of Esports, South Korea was among the first countries to recognise Esports as a legitimate sport, as well as an official job category. Since its recognition in 2000, Korea has played a formative role in bringing Esports mainstream attention and regulatory approval.



Today, South Korea is well-known worldwide for its government-backed initiatives and infrastructure supporting the growth of Esports. The government has invested in several esports-specific facilities, South Korea - the home of so many developers, games, and gamers, is rightfully among the top 3 Global Esports Market of the world.



Thanks to South Korea many countries are experiencing fiscal benefits - even fiscal immediate windfalls by participating 'early' into this under-the-radar, yet burgeoning World-Wide growth.



Recently, India floated a company which networked its University system and Esports in a company called Mobile Global Esports Inc. and floated an IPO @ $4 per share on the US Nasdaq market and quickly saw it rise to $20 per share on millions and millions of shares trading hands in the first 2 days of launch. The Company itself has since floundered and the stock price languishes today at just $0.50 per share.



Now, Pakistan is getting in the game and they are launching the first ever Pakistani US Nasdaq listed company. Gamer Pakistan Inc. is an IPO expected to open for trading any day. Many 'in the know' investors are clamoring to buy the IPO shares, again starting at $4 per share. However, unless one has an 'in' on a friends and family list, the small fry investor may not be able to purchase as this IPO is oversubscribed according to the brokerage community.



Meanwhile, advances in Fintech are allowing individual smaller investors an opportunity to own the IPO through an app and online brokerage called ClickIPO. You simply download ClickIPO app and open an account at Trade Station - or any other online partner. Then read the prospectus and if interested subscribe. Pakistan is utilizing both a traditional brokerage West Park Capital Group, as well as ClickIPO (direct to consumer-fintech)



About ClickIPO:

ClickIPO is the world's first industry utility for optimizing retail distribution of IPO and Secondary Offerings.

SOURCE ClickIPO