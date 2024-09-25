CLEW Nicotine Pouches continues winning streak with Best Nicotine Pouch award at Inter Tabac Germany 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEW Nicotine Pouches proudly announces that it has been honored with another prestigious award, the coveted Best Nicotine Pouch Brand, at the 2024 Inter Tabac event, the world's largest trade fair for Tobacco Products and Smoking Accessories held in Dortmund, Germany, each year.

This latest prestigious win is the brand's fourth win in a row for its innovative, smokeless nicotine alternatives. CLEW nicotine pouches won their first award in June at the MENA Vape Awards, their second in August at Vapecon South Africa, and an award at the ANTY Malaysia Expo. With this fourth prestigious award, the CLEW brand is now firmly positioned as an industry leader worldwide, with wins across MENA, Africa, the Far East, and now Europe.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Waqas Khan, Global CEO of Clew Pouches, said: "We are delighted to be acknowledged once again for pushing the boundaries of nicotine pouches. These awards reflect our team's dedication, precision, and passion for delivering an unmatched experience to modern nicotine consumers by combining cutting-edge technology with premium ingredients. We believe that our pouches, based on their authentic taste profile, optimized nicotine delivery and long-lasting flavour, loved by customers around the world, will significantly push the needle in global harm reduction and achieve the vision of a smoke-free world."

About CLEW Nicotine Pouches

CLEW Nicotine Pouches are manufactured in state-of-the-art cGMP and HACCP-certified facilities, adhering to the highest global transparency, safety, and responsibility standards. Designed for convenience and discretion, CLEW offers a clean, smoke-free nicotine experience, ideal for any setting—whether at work, on the go, or at home.

CLEW pouches are available in a diverse array of flavors, including refreshing mint and classic tobacco. Multiple nicotine strength options (from 3mg to 20mg) ensure a tailored experience for every palate.

About Nevcore Innovations Inc.

Nevcore Innovations is a global leader in premium next-generation products, specializing in modern oral nicotine pouches, vaping disposables, and energy pouches. Committed to advancing nicotine harm reduction, Nevcore strives to inspire a smoke-free future where indulgence and responsibility go hand in hand.

In 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted CLEW's Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), marking a milestone achievement. This acceptance underscores CLEW's commitment to innovation, offering adult nicotine consumers a discreet, smoke-free alternative.

For more information, visit www.clewpouches.com.

