CLEW Again Honoured As 'Best Nicotine Pouch' at Vaper Expo UK

This is the fifth consecutive award for the CLEW brand, which received multiple accolades in 2024. These include "Best Nicotine Pouch" at Inter Tabac in Dortmund, ANTY in Malaysia, Vapecon South Africa, and the MENA Vape Awards. The brand's presence at the World Vape Show Indonesia highlights its strategic expansion into the Far East, solidifying its leadership in the nicotine alternatives industry.

"We're thrilled with the response at Vaper Expo UK, especially securing the Vapouround Best Nicotine Pouch title", said Mr. Khan, Global CEO of CLEW Nicotine Pouches. "This recognition highlights our commitment to innovation and supports our growth."

The brand's continued success affirms CLEW's dedication to transforming the global nicotine market. CLEW provides consumers with premium, convenient, reduced-harm products offering long-lasting flavour and a sustained and satisfying nicotine-release solution for a smoke-free lifestyle.

On the opening day, Mr. Khan's keynote presentation on "Smokeless Nicotine in the Context of Harm Reduction" was well received by an audience of international industry experts. He shared his vision for the global alternative nicotine landscape, emphasizing the importance of progressive and forward-thinking regulations to improve public health outcomes.

Mr. Khan also mentioned the need for collaboration among regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to foster innovation and support harm reduction. He highlighted CLEW's commitment to the responsible development of sustainable nicotine alternatives.

CLEW Nicotine Pouches are made in cGMP and HACCP-certified facilities, ensuring high safety and quality standards. They offer satisfying, sustained nicotine delivery with long-lasting flavour and a smooth mouthfeel. Users can enjoy CLEW pouches anytime, anywhere.

Available in various flavours, including refreshing mint and classic tobacco, they offer multiple nicotine strength options ranging from 3mg to 20mg to cater for all tastes.

A global leader in next-generation premium products, specializing in smoke-free modern oral nicotine pouches, disposable vaping products, and energy pouches. Dedicated to advancing nicotine harm reduction, Nevcore is creating a smoke-free future where enjoyment and responsibility coexist.

In 2024, the FDA accepted CLEW's Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), a milestone highlighting CLEW's commitment to providing adult nicotine consumers with discreet, smoke-free options.

