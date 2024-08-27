CLEVR welcomes Tim Claes as new Chief Executive Officer

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEVR today announced the appointment of Tim Claes as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1st, 2024. Tim will replace Jeroen Hanekamp, who will be appointed to the Supervisory Board to ensure an effective transition of leadership and continue supporting CLEVR's growth ambitions as a leading digital transformation partner in manufacturing optimization and digitalization.

Tim brings tremendous experience, having spent more than 25 years in the ICT sector.

CLEVR, a digital transformation leader blending PLM, MOM/MES and Low-Code technology expertise, announced the appointment of Tim Claes as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1st, 2024. Tim will replace Jeroen Hanekamp, who will be appointed to the Supervisory Board to ensure an effective transition of leadership and continue supporting CLEVR’s growth ambitions as a leading digital transformation partner in manufacturing optimization and digitalization.

He has held various senior management positions – both in sales and in operations.

For the last 4 years, Tim was Chief Commercial Officer at 9altitudes, a leading European system integrator, present in 9 countries, specialized in the full end-2-end digital thread including solutions from Microsoft (such as ERP, CRM, BI, Low-Code) and PTC (such as CAD, PLM, IOT and VR). He spearheaded the company's growth resulting into a strong footprint in the European manufacturing, wholesales & distribution and technical services industries.

"Technology is changing the world faster than ever, but in the end, it is all about people! I feel blessed I had the opportunity to work with so many different people across different regions. I can't wait to get acquainted with the people from CLEVR. Together, we will continue to build a better tomorrow." – Tim Claes

Tim started his career as entrepreneur within Axias, and later joined Realdolmen as Business Strategy Manager. In that function he was responsible for sales and strategy within the Enterprise Solutions division. During 2012-2013 he joined Astadia for almost

2 years, where he was first active in the UK as VP EMEA, and later as COO for their American operations. In November 2013 he rejoined Realdolmen as Managing Director for the Business Solutions division, and later was promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing sales, marketing and internal communications.

Tim has published several management books, sharing his valuable insights on leadership and digital transformation. Tim understands as no other that a successful digital transformation is much more than only digitalisation. He holds his own digital transformation community, under the umbrella name of Trends Applied.

CLEVR's Chairman Robert Pijselman said: "We are delighted to welcome Tim as our new Chief Executive Officer. Tim is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a strong commercial accumen and an excellent track record of delivering digital transformation solutions to mid-market and enterprise customers across Europe and Americas. He has exceptional leadership capabilities, proven go-to-market effectiveness, and strong experience in building organizations that help customers optimise and automate their business processes. The Board looks forward to Tim realising the full potential of CLEVR as a winning digital transformation business which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Jeroen for his leadership of CLEVR. The changes he has made to the company's strategy, structure and organisation leave CLEVR far better positioned for success. Jeroen will continue to support CLEVR by joining the Supervisory Board and being a voice of expertise and knowledge amongst our partners, such as Siemens and Mendix."

Tim said: "I am delighted to join CLEVR. CLEVR is a leading expert in digital transformation that is uniquely positioned in the Siemens and Mendix ecosystem to serve its customers in manufacturing optimization and Low-Code digitalization. We have a talented and ambitious team that is very customer focused and makes a true difference every day. In the time I have spent getting to know the business and its customers, I have only become more convinced by the strength of CLEVR's fundamentals and of its clear growth potential. The team and I are fully committed to proof that we are the trusted advisor of our customers when it comes to enabling their digital transformation. We have an exciting journey ahead of us.''

About CLEVR

CLEVR delivers digital transformation at scale by implementing Siemens and Mendix solutions to serve industries like manufacturing, retail, energy, and more. We leverage PLM, MOM/MES, and Low-Code technologies for manufacturing optimization and business process automation while ensuring seamless integration with other core systems like SAP, IBM and Salesforce. CLEVR brings together technology and industry expertise to provide strategic solutions that streamline operations, drive efficiency, and enable digitalization to fit market demands.

For more information about CLEVR, please visit www.clevr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488528/CLEVR.jpg