Cleveland Clinic Achieves Global Healthcare Accreditation for a Second Term

CLEVELAND and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Clinic has been awarded "Accreditation with Excellence" for its medical travel services by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) for a second consecutive term.

GHA has developed international standards (accredited by ISQUA) and professional norms for medical travel – also known as medical tourism and health tourism – in consultation with leading global experts in the industries it represents, including health providers, insurers, and employers. The GHA accreditation seal helps build trust by demonstrating to patients and international payers that the organization has implemented procedures and policies designed to mitigate risks to medical travel patients and enhance the patient experience across each step of the patient journey.

"This accreditation is a testament to Cleveland Clinic's focus on patient experience," said Maan Fares, M.D., interim chair of Global Patient Services at Cleveland Clinic. "It is recognition of our commitment to providing quality care to patients around the world."

Cleveland Clinic was officially notified of its renewed accreditation status on June 4, 2021, after completing a three-day remote accreditation survey conducted by two GHA surveyors.

Karen Timmons, GHA's Chief Executive Officer said, "Global Healthcare Accreditation provides a unique opportunity for organizations to conduct a deep dive into their global/international patient service units and an opportunity to have an impact on improving the quality, safety and experience for all patients who travel for care. GHA provides the ideal starting point to validate current processes while focusing specifically on operational excellence and the patient experience, a business strategy that will impact organizations across all services provided. We congratulate Cleveland Clinic, and its dedicated caregivers on achieving GHA Accreditation with Excellence, and for the organization's unwavering focus on service excellence and commitment to supporting the unique needs of medical travel patients."

According to Sandy Milli, senior director of Global Patient Services at Cleveland Clinic, "We are delighted to have received the Global Healthcare Accreditation, this demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality care to our patients when they are traveling abroad for their medical care. This accreditation is a testament to our entire organization's dedication to patient care."

About GHA

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with specialized focused in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA's initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

Organizations interested in Global Healthcare Accreditation can make a request at info@ghaccreditation.com | Tel US 001.561.228.4014 | www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com



About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic – now in its centennial year – is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 70,800 employees worldwide are more than 4,660 salaried physicians and researchers, and 18,500 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 19 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2020, there were 8.7 million total outpatient visits, 273,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 217,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/Cleveland Clinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

SOURCE Global Healthcare Accreditation