Clearwater Analytics Partners With Pool Re to Support its Investment Accounting and Reporting Processes

BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Pool Re, Britain's government-backed terrorism reinsurer with funds of £7.0bn, will transition from using a custodian-based model to Clearwater's market leading investment accounting and reporting platform.

Pool Re will leverage Clearwater's single instance, multi-tenant platform to streamline and modernize their finance and investment processes. The adoption of Clearwater will enable Pool Re to achieve highly efficient monthly close processes and empower all departments with timely and accurate data. The scalability and flexibility of the Clearwater platform will also enable Pool Re to rapidly adapt to evolving market dynamics and HM Treasury reporting requirements.

"Clearwater Analytics' investment accounting and reporting platform will significantly improve the timeliness and accuracy of our data and enable strategic decision making," said Tom Clementi, CEO at Pool Re. "Adopting Clearwater Analytics is a big step forward in modernizing our investment operations to better serve our members and the broader UK insurance market."

"Choosing the Clearwater platform means Pool Re isn't just keeping pace – they're setting it," said Keith Viverito, General Manager of EMEA and APAC at Clearwater Analytics. "We're delighted to expand our significant UK market presence through our collaboration with Pool Re, a leading specialty re-insurance provider that plays an important role in the UK economy and is an arm's length part of HM Treasury."

About Pool Re

Pool Re is the insurance industry's mutual for reinsuring terrorism risk in Great Britain and an Arm's Length Body of HM Treasury (HMT). It exists to protect Britain's economy and safeguard society and livelihoods from acts of terrorism.

Pool Re offers commercial property reinsurance cover for losses caused by terrorism on an "All Risks" basis, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN), damage caused by remote digital interference and non-damage business interruption. It offers a financial safety net for more than £2 trillion of assets belonging to businesses of all sizes.

Pool Re has a reserve fund built up over 30 years by investing insurers' premium contributions in preparation for the unthinkable. Pool Re is also backed by an unlimited HMT loan facility which underpins its work to support the resilience of the British economy.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

