Clearvision wins GitLab Inc.'s 2022 EMEA Partner of the Year Award with GitLabGo

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearvision (CM) Solutions Limited, the company that offers GitLab support, hosting, and consultancy via GitLabGo, has been named GitLab Inc.'s 2022 EMEA Partner of the Year.

GitLab, the One DevOps Platform for software innovation, announced the 2022 Partner Award winners at their annual Partner Sales Kickoff held in April.

Clearvision joined the GitLab Partner Program in 2020 as a Select Partner and has been collaborating with GitLab to build its GitLabGo services proposition ever since.

"It's an incredible compliment to be recognized as GitLab's Partner of the Year, especially just two years after our launch," said Gerry Tombs, CEO and Founder of Clearvision.

"Since starting our GitLab-focused services in 2020, we've listened to our clients and made sure we've understood their needs – so that their investment in GitLab gives them the competitive and commercial advantage. I think it's the sheer level of service and experience that really sets us apart."

GitLabGo services give software teams the knowledge and tools to manage their instances to the highest standard, improving the quality and efficiency of work, and increasing team satisfaction. Be it through training, solutions architecture, or fully managed cloud hosting, GitLabGo lets teams focus on building great software.

In a statement at the annual Partner Sales Kickoff, Michelle Hodges, Vice President of Global Channels at GitLab, said, "At GitLab we believe our partners are a large part of our success. We are excited to recognize the companies who demonstrated exceptional investment in GitLab through our 2022 Partner Program Awards."

"These organisations showcase our values of collaboration and results, and they are a testament to the power of a truly synergistic partnership."

About Clearvision and GitLabGo

Clearvision's GitLabGo services aim to put the power of GitLab into everyone's hands. GitLabGo offers personalised GitLab support, cloud hosting, training, consultancy, and mentorship to companies that want to build the future of their business with GitLab.

Founded in 2020, GitLabGo is the latest division of Clearvision, a world-class consultancy, highly skilled in Atlassian, Agile, and all aspects of software development technologies.

For more information on GitLabGo, visit https://www.gitlabgo.com .

