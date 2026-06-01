ClearScore launches ChatGPT app to help users understand credit and make smarter financial decisions

New app allows users to explore different credit scenarios, ask questions, and build confidence before making financial decisions

LONDON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ClearScore Group has launched its first consumer-facing ChatGPT app to help people better understand credit and make more informed financial decisions - all before they sign up to ClearScore, apply for products or take any action that could impact their credit score.

Through OpenAI's ChatGPT, ClearScore will be able to support the financial wellbeing of a wider group of financially active adults, beyond its existing 16m UK users.

ClearScore Group Co-founder and CEO, Justin Basini

The new experience gives anyone in the UK access to a simple, conversational way to explore how credit works, what lenders look for and what actions might make sense in different situations. It also connects people to ClearScore's extensive video library of educational content, helping them understand topics including affordability, credit checks, identity theft and scam protection.

ClearScore's ChatGPT does not require users to log in or share personal data, creating a space to ask questions and explore credit. This is particularly useful for those who are not yet ClearScore users.

Justin Basini, Co-founder and CEO at the ClearScore Group, said: "People are increasingly using AI assistants to help with decisions in real-time, asking open-ended questions, exploring 'what if' scenarios and building understanding through conversation - rather than searching for a single answer. That shift is changing how people learn about financial services, and it requires a new approach to supporting them.

"When it comes to money, people aren't just looking for statements of fact. They are using AI to build confidence before making decisions. We see this new ChatGPT app as a 'pre-ClearScore' experience, helping people take their first steps into the world of credit."

The launch reflects ClearScore's focus on improving financial wellbeing by helping people navigate credit with greater clarity and confidence, particularly at moments when they are considering their next move. The ChatGPT app does not show personal data or personalised product recommendations. Instead, it allows consumers to explore topics such as:

Whether paying off debt affects their credit score

The difference is between soft and hard credit searches

How different financial behaviours are viewed by lenders

What steps could help them prepare for a future product application

By focusing on guidance rather than personal data, the experience is accessible to a broad audience, including those who may not regularly check their credit report or feel unsure about how credit works.

The next step of a ClearScore's AI strategy

The launch marks an important step in ClearScore's deployment of AI to improve how people engage with their finances. By bringing its expertise into ChatGPT, ClearScore is meeting potential borrowers on a platform they already use, while exploring new ways to deliver guidance and support at scale.

ClearScore expects AI assistants to play an increasingly important role in how consumers understand and manage their financial lives. In April 2026, ClearScore announced its Agentic Credit Broking Protocol, a proposed set of standards designed to help AI agents support credit broking journeys on behalf of users.

ClearScore's ChatGPT app can be found in the ChatGPT app store in the UK.

Notes to editors

About The ClearScore Group

The ClearScore Group is a leading data-driven financial services platform, helping over 26 million people access financial products with greater transparency, fairness and control. The Group operates a network of financial marketplaces, with its flagship credit marketplace established in the UK in 2015 and has since expanded into additional markets across four continents.

ClearScore combines user-permissioned data at scale, cutting-edge technology and strong consumer brands to match consumers with the right products at the right time. For lenders, ClearScore provides a significant distribution channel and source of leads. The Group's extensive API integrations with financial institution partners help those partners convert more customers, boost revenue and manage risk, with over 200 partner relationships across five markets. ClearScore is on a mission to make personal finance clearer, calmer and easier to understand for millions of people around the world.

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