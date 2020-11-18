Clearpay Introduces a Diverse Set of New Brands for Christmas Peak Shopping

Arcadia Group Brands including Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis partner with Clearpay, amongst others

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearpay, a leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments known as Afterpay (ASX:APT) in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, announced today that it has partnered with top fashion and jewellery retailers including Arcadia Group Brands (Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis), Signet Brands (Ernest Jones and H Samuel), and Pandora - offering shoppers a more flexible way to pay for all of their Christmas shopping needs while continuing to support businesses during lockdown.

These new brands represent Clearpay's diverse set of retail partners which give consumers more places to shop for the latest fashion and beauty trends. Other new merchants include Jo Malone, Clinique, Clarins, La Mer, Hunter Boots, Karen Millen, Savage x Fenty, Smashbox and Coast. Shoppers can rely on Clearpay for more freedom and flexibility as they shop for all of their Christmas gifts - from festive outfits to extra-special stocking fillers.

According to recent Clearpay data from its Bi-Annual Fashion and Beauty Trend Report , consumers are continuing to take a turn towards comfort - embracing casual-fashion staples while at home during lockdown. Clearpay is seeing a spike in items such as rings, belts, and fashion cardigans. By adding these brands to the Clearpay Shop Directory, customers will have access to even more shopping options as they re-enter lockdown and prepare for the upcoming Christmas season.

Carl Scheible, U.K. CEO of Clearpay said: "As we head into the peak trading season, online shopping will play a major role for all as we follow stay-at-home orders. It is our goal to make sure customers can spend responsibly for the gifts on their Christmas shopping lists. We're proud to partner with a wide assortment of new retailers that can help shoppers get the perfect item for that special someone."

The new merchants will join Clearpay's already wide network of brands consumers love. On average, Clearpay's Shop Directory generates 19 million referrals per month to its merchant partners, helping customer conversion rates increase by more than 20% and average order values increase by more than 25% compared to all other payment methods.

Today, more than one million U.K. customers use Clearpay at more than 1,900 top retailers after just one short year since launching in the market.

About Clearpay (Afterpay Limited)

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free.1 The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of September 30, 2020, Afterpay is offered by nearly 64,000 of the world's favorite retailers, and is used by more than 11.2 million active customers globally.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

1 Eligibility criteria apply. Late fees may apply. See full terms at afterpay.com.

