Clear Teams Up with Footballco & Mindshare to Celebrate Football 'Firsts' by launching its first Commemorative Football NFT

ISTANBUL, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to inspire people to keep a clear head and have the confidence to be their best selves in the face of life's greatest challenges, Clear has teamed up with global football content and media business, Footballco, and Mindshare to capture history-making moments at the world's most watched football events. Football fans can watch history in the making with Clear's first NFT being formed, in real time, out of 22 inspiring football firsts.

Supported by Footballco's global football media brand GOAL, and utilising Stats Perform, Clear will celebrate 22 moments of football brilliance. These moments will make up the 'Shirt of Firsts' jersey, with an interactive mosaic patch appearing each time football history is made on the pitch. Fans can visit theshirtoffirsts.goal.com to watch the creation of these jerseys in real time.

The campaign is part of Clear's ambition to build a generation of youths that can perform at their best with a head clear of dandruff and anxiety, undeterred by pressure and challenges. Scalp issues like dandruff have been linked to anxiety and loss of confidence, a cycle that Clear aims to break through Clear Men, which offers unbeatable 3X anti-dandruff power* so that everyone can have clear-headed confidence to be their best selves.

"We recognise that anxiety and self-doubt can prevent youths from taking steps towards their goals. With all eyes on international football in the coming months, we saw an opportunity to celebrate individuals who have displayed the ability to keep a clear head and achieve pioneering feats at one of the world's most-watched sporting events. We hope that by spotlighting these incredible moments, youths will be inspired to overcome challenges and create their own 'firsts'," said Mohamed Elsharkawky, Global Brand Lead at Clear.

So far, Clear has celebrated the first player born in the 21st century to score at the largest men's tournaments and the first Saudi Arabian to score back-to-back winners. More football firsts will be identified as the tournament progresses.

Following the tournament, the 22 players, coaches or referees will be given the Clear x GOAL 'Shirt of Firsts' Award, comprising a physical jersey and the option to redeem it as a unique NFT.

One physical 'Shirt of Firsts' jersey will also be given to a lucky fan. Once the 'Shirt of Firsts' is complete, football fans in Brazil, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia will be able to visit GOAL's Facebook Page to find out how to win the jersey. The competition ends on 31 December 2022 at 5pm (GMT).

Clear has been a consistent advocate of football through its partnership with brand ambassador Cristiano Ronaldo and as the official partner of Turkey's Amputee National Football Team in the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup. Through these efforts, Clear has sought to champion a set of qualities — grit, connect courage, focus, creativity, vision and belief — that it believes are integral for people to perform at their best. The 22 moments of football brilliance that Clear will celebrate with the 'Shirt of Firsts' exemplify these qualities.

About Clear

Launched in 1975, Clear has one goal in mind: To provide the most effective dandruff solution to its consumers. Since then, we've never looked back and have set off to take the world by storm. At Clear, we know owning your spotlight moments is only possible when you have complete confidence in your individuality. And that is why our formulations are designed to give you unbeatable 3x anti-dandruff performance, so you have the assurance of zero dandruff and scalp problems. Now every moment can be your spotlight moment because you have the confidence to be your best self.

About Footballco

Footballco, the world's leading football content and media business, operates four publishers Voetbalzone, Calciomercato, Kooora Spox, and GOAL — the world's largest football publisher — as well as community brands Mundial, INDIVISA, and NXGN, and web-video player FC player. Through this portfolio, Footballco reaches more than 640m football fans a month publishing across web, apps, email, social media, podcasts, video, and more. Footballco is majority-owned by Integrated Media Company (IMC), an affiliate of US private equity giant TPG. DAZN Group retains a minority stake.

About Mindshare:

Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates Good Growth for its clients in the age of transformation. Good Growth is business growth that is enduring and sustainable whilst also helping to shape society and the world for the better. We accelerate Good Growth for our clients by using Precisely Human Intelligence that combines data science and behavioural science to understand consumers and their motivations better and we act on that intelligence through the intentional use of media, connecting brands with consumers around their shared values. We were the first purpose built company created by WPP and today our 10,000 people operate in 116 offices in 86 countries, helping to drive Good Growth for our clients, our people, the industry and the world.

