Clear Digital Wins the 2020 Big Innovation Award

Evo Lite digital signage solution recognized as one of the year's top new products

GREENVILLE, South Carolina, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch® announced today that their sister company, Clear Digital™, has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Clear Digital is a digital signage provider dedicated to providing unique, solution-driven signage options for education and businesses. Evo™ Lite is Clear Digital's flagship product.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

Key innovative features of the Evo Lite digital signage include:

Anti-glare, shatterproof glass and an overall weather-resistant design

14hr+ onboard battery and rugged wheels that allow the unit to be mobile

Simple USB uploading technology; also supports third-party content devices

"This is now the fourth award given to Evo in less than a year, and we could not be more proud. Our team dedicates themselves to developing innovative products and signage solutions as well as bringing new products to market. Winning this award validates their ongoing efforts," says Keone Trask, founder of Clear Digital. "Evo is a newly developed product, but we have seen strong support and sales. We are pleased that both the digital signage industry and our users have seen its value."

"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries, and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion, and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Clear Digital as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Evo Lite will be displayed at the upcoming BETT trade show in London, England on February 22-25 at booth #SD60.

About Clear Touch

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies two years in a row and recognized as one of South Carolina's 25 Fastest Growing Companies. U.S. owned and operated, Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile display signage.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact: Bethany@thebrandleader.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946550/Clear_Touch_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Clear Touch