Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Receives Regulatory Clearances and Approvals for Sale of its Europe-North Segment to a Subsidiary of Bauer Media Group

SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today announced receipt of all regulatory clearances and approvals required with respect to the consummation of the sale of the Company's Europe-North segment to Bauer Radio Limited, a subsidiary of Bauer Media Group.

The consummation of the sale remains subject to the delivery of certain customary closing items by the parties as set forth in the related share purchase agreement. The parties expect to close the transaction on March 31, 2025.

