Clear Aligners Market to hit USD 46.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The integration of digital treatment planning, mass-personalization, with shape-structuring based on biomechanical principles have revolutionized the orthodontic business. Continued efforts in research & development have led to the emergence of novel aligner materials, software programs, and 3D force systems that has promoted patient satisfaction & convenience.

Advancements in clear aligner modalities have surged the instances and complexity of cases treated using this approach. Clear aligners offer an esthetic and convenient treatment, promotes oral hygiene, and inflicts less pain as compared to conventional orthodontic appliances. The integration of digital modality has revolutionized the orthodontic practice and introduced the CAD-CAM systems in orthodontics as well as aligner therapy. The incorporation of 3-D printing in aligner therapy has enabled precise and sequential movement of teeth, thereby making clear aligner therapy a better orthodontic treatment option.

Some major findings of the clear aligners market report include:

Rise in the prevalence of malocclusions will spur the market expansion.

Technological advancements in clear aligners are set to encourage industrial growth.

Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant market share and improve their market position.

Clear aligners market from adult segment is set to surpass USD 32.4 billion by 2030. This is attributed to the increasing acceptance of clear aligners treatment and surging number of adults undergoing clear aligners treatment. According to the BMC Oral Health article, the changing demographic composition of orthodontic patients indicates that the number of adults undergoing clear aligner treatment is surging. The rise in the number of orthodontic conditions in adults have resulted in an upsurge in the demand for convenient alternatives to conventional orthodontic devices.

Dental & orthodontal clinics segment is predicted to witness 28.3% CAGR from 2022-2030. This is owing to the rise in the number of orthodontists, dental facilities, and readily adoption of clear aligner systems. Further, these specialized healthcare facilities are equipped with advanced digital technologies and offer higher flexibility & patient-centric customized service that is estimated to boost the demand for these healthcare practices.

China clear aligners market is expected to cross USD 2.3 billion by 2030. This is due to the increase in malocclusion, surging awareness regarding dental ailments, and significant geriatric population base. Additionally, the occurrence of oral & dental health complications is reported to be on the higher end amongst the geriatric population, hence the surging elderly population is set to positively impact the market growth in China. Also, the rise in awareness regarding oral health and orthodontic conditions will accelerate the industry trends.

Some of the major market players operating in the clear aligners industry are Align Technology, Inc., Envista Holding Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Corporation, Argen Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., and TP Orthodontics, Inc. among others. These players are engaged in implementing numerous strategic initiatives such as collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

