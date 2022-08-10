Clear Aligners Market Size to Hit US$ 15.54 billion by 2030| Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clear aligners market is expected to clock US$ 15.54 billion by 2030 owing to prevailing malocclusion cases and demand for aesthetically friendly aligners states Growth+ Reports.

Growth Drivers

The increased focus on aesthetics and social media influence has greatly impacted the choice of orthodontic treatment among individuals, especially the young adult population. The increased prevalence of malocclusion and technological advancements in dental procedures drives the global clear aligners market.

The global clear aligners market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – age group, mode of dispensing, usage, and region.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 15.54 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 19.7% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Age-group, Mode of Dispensing, Usage Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from 'By Age-group Segmentation'

The adults segment dominates the clear aligners market in terms of revenue share. Their spending capacity is one of the major factors for this dominance. Also, dental conditions like malocclusion are widely prevalent amongst the population, affecting the quality of life, which leads to problems such as impaired dentofacial aesthetics, disturbances of oral function, like mastication, swallowing, and speech, and greater susceptibility to trauma and periodontitis. Currently, a clear aesthetic appearance including dental appearance plays an important role in society. On the other hand, the teenager segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information,(U.S.) the prevalence of Class I and Class II malocclusions is the highest among the population and the adoption of clear aligners that are effective in treating these conditions has gradually increased. This is because many teenagers prefer avoiding discomfort caused by the metal braces and also look aesthetically appealing. For these reasons, teenagers are increasingly opting for clear aligners to treat their dental conditions.

Excerpts from 'By Mode of Dispensing'

Based on the mode of dispensing, the global clear aligners market is divided into:

Dental Clinics

Orthodontic Clinics

Hospitals

The hospital segment is projected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. This growth is due to increased product acceptance in hospitals. The incredible acceptance rate of these new orthodontic appliances provides an improved and effective solution for correcting misaligned and curved teeth, increasing patient preference for these medical facilities. The increase in hospitalization is due to the high prevalence of malocclusion and the psychological effects of these conditions.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global clear aligners market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for clear aligners in developing economies, namely India and China. The improved healthcare infrastructure, medical tourism expansion, and surge in demand for aesthetically appealing clear aligners attribute to the growth of the region.

The socioeconomic burden of malocclusion in the North America is set to drive the regional clear aligners market. U.S. being the highest growing country-level market due to rising prevalence of malocclusion, innovative product adoption and steady dental care expenditure.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global clear aligners market:

3M Company

Company Argen Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

DynaFlex, Align Technology

Patterson Companies Inc

Dentcare Aligners

Envista Holdings Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Among others

