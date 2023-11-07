Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market to Reach $4.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global cleanroom disposable gloves market is driven by the rise in demand for cleanroom disposable gloves from electronics industry.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market by Material Type (Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, and Others), and End Use (Aerospace Industry, Disk Drive Industry, Flat Panels Industry, Food Industry, Hospitals, Medical Devices Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Semiconductors Industry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global cleanroom disposable gloves industry generated $2.2 Billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.6 Billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in demand for cleanroom disposable gloves from electronics industry is boosting the cleanroom disposable gloves market growth. However, the high cost associated with cleanroom disposable gloves is expected to act as a major restraint for market growth. Nevertheless, technological advancements are anticipated to offer many opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/591

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 $4.6 Billion CAGR 8.0 % No. of Pages in Report 292 Segments covered Material, End-Use Industry, Region. Drivers Growing Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors Surge in demand from electronics industry Opportunities Technological advancements Restraints High cost associated with cleanroom disposable gloves

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global cleanroom disposable gloves market. Here are some of the key effects:

Increased demand: The pandemic led to a surge in the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), including cleanroom disposable gloves. Hospitals, healthcare facilities, and other essential businesses required an extensive supply of gloves to protect frontline workers and prevent the spread of the virus. This increased demand strained supply chains and led to shortages.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain, particularly in countries heavily affected by the pandemic, affected the production and distribution of cleanroom disposable gloves. This resulted in delays and difficulties in obtaining gloves for various industries, including pharmaceuticals, electronics manufacturing, and biotechnology.

Price volatility: Prices of cleanroom disposable gloves experienced significant volatility due to the increased demand and supply chain disruptions. Prices increased during the early stages of the pandemic as demand outpaced supply.

Quality concerns: The rapid increase in demand for gloves led to concerns about the quality and authenticity of some products. There were reports of counterfeit and substandard gloves entering the market, prompting regulatory agencies to enhance oversight.

Regulatory changes: Regulatory agencies in many countries implemented temporary measures to expedite the approval and distribution of PPE, including cleanroom gloves. This allowed more manufacturers to enter the market to meet the high demand.

Shifts in manufacturing: Some companies that traditionally produced gloves for cleanroom and industrial applications shifted their production to manufacture medical-grade gloves to address the shortage in the healthcare sector.

Long-term demand: The pandemic underscored the importance of hygiene and contamination control in various industries. As a result, there is a heightened awareness of the necessity for cleanroom gloves in not only healthcare but also pharmaceuticals, food processing, and other critical industries. This increased awareness may lead to sustained demand beyond the pandemic.

Technological innovations: The pandemic accelerated innovation in glove materials, production processes, and technologies to meet the increased demand for high-quality PPE. Manufacturers focused on improving comfort, durability, and barrier properties.

Shift in distribution channels: Some industries, particularly healthcare, shifted their procurement strategies to secure a more stable supply of cleanroom disposable gloves. This led to changes in distribution channels and supplier relationships.

Global expansion: Some manufacturers expanded their production capabilities to different regions or countries to mitigate supply chain risks and enhance their ability to meet increased demand.

The natural rubber gloves segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on material, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global cleanroom disposable gloves market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Natural rubber cleanroom disposable gloves are typically made from natural rubber latex, which provides good elasticity and barrier properties. Natural rubber cleanroom gloves are specially processed and manufactured to meet the cleanliness requirements of cleanroom environments. They undergo rigorous cleaning, sterilization, and quality control procedures to minimize particulate contamination. The neoprene gloves segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. Neoprene cleanroom disposable gloves offer excellent resistance to a broad spectrum of chemicals, including acids, bases, oils, greases, and many solvents. This chemical resistance makes them well-suited for applications involving handling hazardous substances. Neoprene cleanroom disposable gloves are known for their durability and resistance to punctures, tears, and abrasion. They are a robust option for tasks that require hand protection in harsh or challenging environments.

Procure Complete Report (691 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3FMlISn

The semiconductors industry segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the semiconductors industry segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global cleanroom disposable gloves market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Cleanroom disposable gloves are essential for personnel working in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. They prevent contamination of semiconductor wafers, chips, and other components during the manufacturing process. Maintaining a clean environment is crucial in semiconductor manufacturing. Cleanroom disposable gloves play a key role in preventing particulate and chemical contamination. The pharmaceuticals industry segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032. Cleanroom disposable gloves are essential for personnel working in pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities to maintain the sterility and quality of pharmaceutical products. These gloves prevent contamination during the production of drugs, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical products. In addition, gloves are used during quality control and assurance processes, including the inspection, handling, and packaging of pharmaceutical products.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around half of the global cleanroom disposable gloves market revenue and is likely to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market has been experiencing growth due to several drivers and factors. This region includes a diverse range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, biotechnology, healthcare, and more, all of which rely on cleanroom environments for contamination control.

Leading Market Players: -

TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BERHAD

ADVENTA BERHAD

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

DYNAREX CORPORATION

SEMPERIT AG HOLDING

ANSELL HEALTHCARE EUROPE N.V.

N.V. HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD

SUPERMAX CORPORATION BERHAD

KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD.

RUBBEREX CORPORATION BERHAD

Riverstone Holdings Limited.

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cleanroom disposable gloves market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cleanroom-disposable-gloves-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg